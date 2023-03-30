Hit New Career Heights With Spirit Airlines; 4,000+ Spirit Family Members to be Added in 2023

Aspiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, Aircraft Maintenance Technicians and others invited to apply for jobs at spirit.com/careers

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced plans to hire more than 4,000 new Team Members in 2023 as the airline adds new planes and destinations to its growing network. The new hires will include Pilots, Flight Attendants, Aviation Maintenance Technicians and other support center roles. Plus, Spirit is growing in new and existing cities, with positions available with Spirit and business partners at airport stations across the network. These job opportunities allow job seekers across the nation to soar with attractive travel benefits and the advancement opportunities associated with working for a dynamic and fast-growing airline.

"We're welcoming thousands of new Spirit Family Members across our network this year and have a broad range of positions available for people with all different interests, talents and experience levels," said Linde Grindle, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Spirit Airlines. "As Spirit continues to grow, so do our people. Joining one of the fastest-growing airlines means our Team Members have more opportunities to gain fun travel perks, advance their career goals and enable people to travel more often, to more places."

These exciting job opportunities follow the airline's soaring 2022 hiring trend as thousands of new Spirit Team Members joined the growing company last year. Some recent hiring milestones include:

In 2022, we received 21 brand new Airbus A320 Family aircraft. And in 2023, Spirit plans to receive another 26 new aircraft, with more on the way. We bring on new Team Members with each additional plane.

Spirit recently opened a state-of-the-art aircraft maintenance facility at George Bush International Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas .

. In 2022, Spirit added new crew bases for Pilots and Flight Attendants in Atlanta , Houston and Miami , growing our total number to 10 home bases across the country where our flight crews can choose to begin and end their duty.

, and , growing our total number to 10 home bases across the country where our flight crews can choose to begin and end their duty. Also in 2022, Spirit added nine new cities to its growing route map of nearly 100 destinations across the U.S., Latin America , and the Caribbean , with more new cities coming in 2023.

Our new Team Members will enjoy an award-winning working environment. The airline was named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes in 2022, and Top Companies in Travel & Hospitality by LinkedIn in 2022. Additionally, Spirit was named "Value Airline of the Year" in the coveted ATW 2023 Airline Industry Achievement Awards.

Spirit is also known for its charitable contributions to the communities where our Team Members live and work. In 2023, the Spirit Charitable Foundation raised over $1.5 million for dozens of charity organizations supporting children and families, service members and the environment.

Job seekers ready to start a new and rewarding career at Spirit Airlines can learn more or apply to attend an upcoming hiring event at spirit.com/careers . Qualified applicants will receive an invitation to attend. For more information, please contact the recruitment teams:

Spirit Airlines Upcoming Hiring Events Event Name: Date: City: Flight Attendant Hiring Events April 4, 2023 Las Vegas April 20, 2023 Chicago Pilot Hiring Events April 6, 2023 Miramar April 11, 2023 Miramar Aviation Institute of Maintenance Career Fair April 20, 2023 Las Vegas

