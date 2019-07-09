HIT PR Veteran Jodi Amendola Named Finalist on PR News' 2019 Top Women in Healthcare Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications founder and CEO Jodi Amendola has been named a finalist for the PR News Top Women in Healthcare for 2019 award. The prestigious award recognizes the most innovative women in the healthcare public relations space. Amendola was singled out for her work leading and executing high-performing global communications campaigns for leaders in healthcare information technology, biotech and beyond.

Other award finalists include executives from some of the nation's best-known healthcare organizations, including Blue Cross NC, UnitedHealthcare, Optum, and Dignity Health.

Amendola is a recognized HIT PR veteran, who has won numerous industry awards, including PR News' Top Women in PR for 2017, PRSourceCode's "Top PR Pro" award (multiple years) and an elite Forty-Under-40 Business Leader by the Phoenix Business Journal.

Amendola and her team have created high-impact PR and marketing campaigns for an extensive client roster that has included Intel, McKesson, Allscripts, Health Catalyst, etc. Founded in 2004, Amendola Communications has been recognized by PRSourceCode as a "Best-of-the-Best" agency nationwide for several years, and the firm has been named a top Healthcare Agency in Ragan and PR Daily's Ace Awards.

Amendola is an active member of the National Charity League and has served on numerous leadership boards, including AzHIMSS, the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, X2 Health Network, D.A.R.E. NJ and the Community Resource Council.

Most recently, Amendola was unanimously appointed to the board of the Help in Healing Home Foundation, a not-for-profit organization in Phoenix that offers low-cost lodging and care to patients recovering from major surgeries or awaiting transplants. Amendola Communications provides pro bono marketing and promotional PR support for the Foundation.

"I am so grateful for this honor and want to acknowledge my colleagues, clients, employees, associates and family who have supported me along the way," said Jodi Amendola. "Being recognized by PR News is an honor that inspires me to give back. I am so proud of our agency's mission to accelerate the market success of innovative health and healthcare technology companies, playing a vital role in improving the health of people everywhere."

The Top Women in Healthcare Awards Luncheon will take place on July 16, 2019 at The Yale Club in New York City. The event will bring together female leaders from a wide range of healthcare organizations, all working to better the lives of patients and the broader community through their work.

