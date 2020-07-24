Hit Series 'CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' Grows Double Digits In Season 8

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Network's long-running unscripted family series CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST has increased viewership over its previous season by an impressive 13% -- bringing average total multiplatform viewers to over 2.1 million (L3). The popular series is USA's #1 original program year-to-date in P18-49 and #1 for USA digital across key metrics. Equally as impressive, social engagement surrounding the series is up 52% vs. Season 7. And, in its most recent full season, VOD viewership was the highest in ALL of cable unscripted entertainment series.

"The continued success of CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST is no surprise, as audiences continue to show their love for Todd and the entire Chrisley family," said Chris McCumber, President, USA Network & SYFY. "And to see any series continue to grow in its eighth season – in an increasingly competitive unscripted landscape – is certainly something to celebrate."

Season 8 of CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST is currently airing Thursdays at 9/8c on USA Network, and past seasons are also available on VOD. Additionally, the series is now available to stream for free on Peacock, and continues to make successful additional runs on Bravo and E!.

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America, with John Hesling, Simon Knight, Adam Greener, Jim Sayer, Hank Stepleton, Katie Sole, and Todd Chrisley serving as executive producers.

USA Network has been a #1 cable entertainment network for 14 years, and is home to the most compelling television properties in the industry. Serving a broad, passionate fanbase, USA's diverse slate includes popular award-winning dramas, unfiltered family comedies, buzzy unscripted, weekly live WWE programming, and a portfolio of sought-after acquired series and movies. USA is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

