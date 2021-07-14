Hit Songwriters Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson Join ASCAP Experience Summer Lineup Along with Top Film/TV Composers Segun Akinola, Ruth Barrett, Lorne Balfe, Joel Beckerman, Siddhartha Khosla, John Powell, Pinar Toprak and Isobel Waller-Bridge

Since its launch in May, ASCAP Experience has presented iconic hitmakers in conversation including ASCAP Golden Note Award winner Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia) with friend and collaborator Dave Grohl; ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award-winning songwriter-producers Timbaland & Swizz Beatz and rapper and DJ D-Nice and more. ASCAP's summer programming lineup includes a host of seasoned composers, songwriters, and more who are ready to share their insights as industry professionals.

July 14

"Scoring for Superheroes" — Scottish composer Lorne Balfe will be a featured panelist discussing his previous work (The Crown, Assassins: Creed) and his latest project: Marvel's recent blockbuster film, Black Widow. Balfe will break down his process for scoring one of the film's scenes with a group of up-and-coming composers.

"What They Don't Teach You in Music School" — a candid conversation about crucial career lessons between three top-tier British film/TV composers Isobel Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Emma.), Ruth Barrett (Victoria) and Segun Akinola (Doctor Who).

July 28

"The Art of Collaboration with Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson"— Grammy-winning songwriters Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson will talk about how they've worked together and with other artists to create some of the 21st century's biggest hits. Stapleton has co-penned huge songs with Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Justin Timberlake, in addition to his chart-topping career as a solo artist; Wilson's resume includes top 10 hits and Grammy winners for Halsey, Dierks Bentley, Adele, The Chicks, his band Semisonic and more.



August 11

"What Every Film/TV Composer Needs to Know About the Business" — A distinguished lineup of composers will offer tips on the business know-how that every professional film/TV composer needs to sustain a long-term career, and explain their own journeys of breaking through and finding success. Featuring composers Siddhartha Khosla (This Is Us), John Powell (How to Train Your Dragon), Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel) and Joel Beckerman, the founder of Your Music, Your Future.

August 25

"Songwriting for the Voice" — Vocal coach Matt Ramsey with songwriter/producer/vocalist Autumn Rowe and Grammy-winning arranger-composer Vince Mendoza will explain how to craft songs that take advantage of the voice's natural abilities and limitations. They'll discuss what makes a melody or lyric singable, pitching your song to fit different vocalists, how to leave room for vocals in your arrangements and mixes, and much more.

The virtual sessions are free to attend and take place twice monthly on Wednesdays via a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and on the ASCAP Experience website. Participants can find more information and RSVP to upcoming events at www.ascapexperience.com . Additional programming will be announced.

Also in the coming weeks, ASCAP will host an interactive Experience session, "Check It Out." Open to selected ASCAP members that are registered for ASCAP Experience, "Check It Out" provides a forum for aspiring songwriters of any music genre to get live feedback from a senior music industry executive on their songs. Interested writers can submit their work to ASCAP via the Check It Out Submission Form by 11:59PM PT on July 18.

ASCAP Experience will continue throughout 2021. The first virtual ASCAP Experience, in 2020, reached 10,000 registrants from 120 countries and included over 38 panels, featuring the likes of Finneas O'Connell, Hans Zimmer, T.I., Brandy Clark, Priscilla Renea, mxmtoon, Shaggy, Claudia Brant, Rep. Adam Schiff and more. Songwriters, composers and music business professionals can join the ASCAP Experience community for access to singular conversations with A-list songwriters and producers from pop, hip-hop, R&B, country and across the musical spectrum, plus panels with top industry executives, song feedback, networking opportunities and more.

