Hit the Beach this Spring in Morro Bay, CA, the Epic Outdoor Spring Break Destination

MORRO BAY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018 Coastal Living Magazine named Morro Bay one of "The Best Little Beach Towns to Visit in Spring" and there are abundant reasons for this great distinction! Morro Bay has incredible aquatic districts where getting outside is a must. You can't miss the town's EIGHT pristine beaches, or the captivating harbor, and the Morro Bay State Park & National Estuary located in the back bay, each offering its own set of outdoor activities, events, fun tours, watchable wildlife and incredible experiences to share.

Morro Bay's EIGHT Beaches, Six Miles of White Sandy Shores

Find out about the Morro Bay State Park & Back Bay National Estuary Preserve, the many hiking trails found in the park, the bustling Embarcadero and the exciting Spring Events in Morro Bay here. For more information, visit www.morrobay.org.

