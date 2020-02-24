Hit the Beach this Spring in Morro Bay, CA, the Epic Outdoor Spring Break Destination
Morro Bay's EIGHT Pristine Beaches, Unspoiled Back Bay and Stunning Harbor Are Waiting for You
MORRO BAY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018 Coastal Living Magazine named Morro Bay one of "The Best Little Beach Towns to Visit in Spring" and there are abundant reasons for this great distinction! Morro Bay has incredible aquatic districts where getting outside is a must. You can't miss the town's EIGHT pristine beaches, or the captivating harbor, and the Morro Bay State Park & National Estuary located in the back bay, each offering its own set of outdoor activities, events, fun tours, watchable wildlife and incredible experiences to share.
Morro Bay's EIGHT Beaches, Six Miles of White Sandy Shores
- The most popular Morro Rock Beach with more than four miles of pristine beach to wander and sand dollars to collect. Don't miss The Annual Morro Bay Kite Festival, April 24 – 26, 2020, or the First Annual SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay sponsored by the World Surf League taking place February 27 – March 1, 2020.
- Coleman Park & Beach is a calm spot for launching kayaks and paddle boards right into the harbor.
- Morro Bay State Park Beach is located on the calm, pristine bay, and a short walk to the Heron and Cormorant Rookery found near the entrance of the Natural History Museum.
- Sand Spit Beach offers miles of pristine sand dunes, loads of wildlife, and, uniquely, is only accessible by water.
- Morro Strand State Beach is a vast sandy paradise with plenty of room to spread out and stay a while.
- North Point Beach & Tide Pools are located at the very north end of Morro Bay, right off scenic Highway 1. And these tide pools don't disappoint.
- Toro Creek Dog Beach is the ideal off-leash dog beach with plenty of room to let your furry friend run wild with other furry friends.
- Morro Rock Jetty Beach is a small beach tucked away on the southside of Morro Rock.
Find out about the Morro Bay State Park & Back Bay National Estuary Preserve, the many hiking trails found in the park, the bustling Embarcadero and the exciting Spring Events in Morro Bay here. For more information, visit www.morrobay.org.
