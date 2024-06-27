Hit the Road This Summer with Chargely: The Ultimate Travel App for EV Drivers

Those new to EV ownership might hesitate to take their EV on longer trips after hearing about "range anxiety" and the issues plaguing charger reliability. With Chargely, EV drivers benefit from a community of EV users who can recommend where to stop for a reliable charge or chargers to avoid due to long lines, and they can find walkable access to critical amenities like food and bathrooms. This information unlocks what experienced EV drivers have already discovered—it is possible to enjoy longer trips with an EV. In fact, charging stops can become great opportunities to stretch, shop, and explore local attractions that travelers may otherwise miss.

"Traveling emissions-free has become more accessible than ever and helping people see the broader benefits of electric travel is key to a cleaner future," says David Tse, co-founder & CEO of Chargely. "However, range anxiety and visible infrastructure challenges continue to slow adoption by consumers who are interested in EVs. Our goal is to empower EV travelers to share their firsthand knowledge and inspire others to travel with the confidence to explore in an EV."

Chargely welcomes EV drivers to join its growing community and discover weekend getaways from NYC to Maine and all points in between. Attractions like the Norman Rockwell Museum in the Berkshires or the quaint downtown of Portland, ME allow travelers to charge their EV while they explore.

With the Chargely app, EV drivers will:

Quickly see reports of broken, crowded, or slow EV chargers. Vote with the community on qualities like walkability, restrooms, safety, and accessibility-friendliness; Discover Destinations: Find new summer destinations and support local businesses that have installed chargers for EV drivers to enjoy while they charge;

Find new summer destinations and support local businesses that have installed chargers for EV drivers to enjoy while they charge; Plan Routes: Optimize travel routes beyond charging the car and create itineraries with great places to eat, sleep, or explore while charging; and

Optimize travel routes beyond charging the car and create itineraries with great places to eat, sleep, or explore while charging; and Get Inspired: See trips that other EV travelers have taken, where they stopped, and use their insights to inspire the next EV trip!

"URBAN-X empowers companies that are creating scalable solutions to make mobility more sustainable. We believe that better digital tools like the one Chargely is building will be instrumental for the continued success of EV adoption," said Johan Schwind, managing director at URBAN-X, the startup accelerator run by MINI. Chargely is part of the most recent URBAN-X cohort.

Chargely is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. For more information about Chargely, visit Chargely.app or follow them on X , Facebook , or Instagram for fun EV travel tips.

About Chargely

Chargely is inspiring EV drivers to go further with their EVs by creating a community of EV travelers sharing insights and experiences about their trips. Those who are exploring the possibility of traveling in their EVs can view itineraries with charging stops made by other travelers, including where they ate, stayed, and overall experience. Chargely's mission is to change the perceptions about the limitations of EVs and help create a world where range anxiety is a thing of the past. Chargely was recently selected to participate in the fourteenth cohort of URBAN-X 's startup program. Built by MINI, URBAN-X partners with founders to build and scale bold technology solutions that make cities more livable, efficient, and resilient.

