﻿Hit the Slopes with RAVE Reviews' Ranking of America's 25 Best Ski Resorts

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a nip in the air now that it's winter. Snowy weather is just around the corner and for many of you, it's already arrived. This has a lot of people thinking about strapping on a pair of skis and heading for the nearest mountain. But don't hit the slopes without first reading RAVE Reviews ranking of America's 25 best ski resorts.

"Perhaps you've already skied at one of the resorts in our ranking, or maybe you're ready to try one, two — or even three -- resorts on the list. Either way, this article tells you everything you need to know about America's best ski resorts," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews, and author of the article.

A total of 25 resorts located all over the county were reviewed on the following factors: vertical drop, base elevation, top elevation, skiable area, number of runs, number of available lifts snowfall in inches, terrain parks, on-mountain lodging, night skiing, and après ski.

Ski resorts making the ranking are as follows:

1) Powder Mountain

Hometown: Eden, Utah

2) Aspen/Snowmass Ski Resort

Hometown: Snowmass Village, Colorado

3) Steamboat Ski Resort

Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colorado

4) Telluride Ski Resort

Hometown: Mountain Village, Colorado

5) Snowbasin Ski Resort

Hometown: Huntsville, Utah

6) Copper Mountain Resort

Hometown: Copper Mountain, Colorado

7) Deer Valley Resort

Hometown: Park City, Utah

8) Crested Butte Mountain Resort

Hometown: Gunnison County, Colorado

9) Killington Ski Resort

Hometown: Killington, Vermont

10) Sugarloaf Ski Resort

Hometown: Carrabassett Valley, Maine

11) Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Hometown: White River National Forest, Colorado

12) Loveland Ski Area

Hometown: Georgetown, Colorado

13) Whiteface Mountain Resort

Hometown: Wilmington, New York

14) Solitude Mountain Resort

Hometown: Solitude, Utah

15) White Pass Ski Resort

Hometown: Naches, Washington

16) Wolf Creek Ski Area

Hometown: Pagosa Springs, Colorado

17) Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Hometown: Reno, Nevada

18) Stowe Mountain Resort

Hometown: Stowe, Vermont

19) Brighton Ski Resort

Hometown: Brighton, Utah

20) Sundance Mountain Resort

Hometown: Provo, Utah

21) Mt. Baker Ski Area

Hometown: Whatcom County, Washington

22) Beaver Mountain Ski Area

Hometown: Garden City, Utah

23) Bretton Woods Mountain Resort

Hometown: Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

24) Monarch Mountain

Hometown: Salida, Colorado

25) Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

