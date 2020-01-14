Hit the Slopes with RAVE Reviews' Ranking of America's 25 Best Ski Resorts
Jan 14, 2020, 08:39 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a nip in the air now that it's winter. Snowy weather is just around the corner and for many of you, it's already arrived. This has a lot of people thinking about strapping on a pair of skis and heading for the nearest mountain. But don't hit the slopes without first reading RAVE Reviews ranking of America's 25 best ski resorts.
"Perhaps you've already skied at one of the resorts in our ranking, or maybe you're ready to try one, two — or even three -- resorts on the list. Either way, this article tells you everything you need to know about America's best ski resorts," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews, and author of the article.
A total of 25 resorts located all over the county were reviewed on the following factors: vertical drop, base elevation, top elevation, skiable area, number of runs, number of available lifts snowfall in inches, terrain parks, on-mountain lodging, night skiing, and après ski.
Ski resorts making the ranking are as follows:
1) Powder Mountain
Hometown: Eden, Utah
2) Aspen/Snowmass Ski Resort
Hometown: Snowmass Village, Colorado
3) Steamboat Ski Resort
Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colorado
4) Telluride Ski Resort
Hometown: Mountain Village, Colorado
5) Snowbasin Ski Resort
Hometown: Huntsville, Utah
6) Copper Mountain Resort
Hometown: Copper Mountain, Colorado
7) Deer Valley Resort
Hometown: Park City, Utah
8) Crested Butte Mountain Resort
Hometown: Gunnison County, Colorado
9) Killington Ski Resort
Hometown: Killington, Vermont
10) Sugarloaf Ski Resort
Hometown: Carrabassett Valley, Maine
11) Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
Hometown: White River National Forest, Colorado
12) Loveland Ski Area
Hometown: Georgetown, Colorado
13) Whiteface Mountain Resort
Hometown: Wilmington, New York
14) Solitude Mountain Resort
Hometown: Solitude, Utah
15) White Pass Ski Resort
Hometown: Naches, Washington
16) Wolf Creek Ski Area
Hometown: Pagosa Springs, Colorado
17) Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe
Hometown: Reno, Nevada
18) Stowe Mountain Resort
Hometown: Stowe, Vermont
19) Brighton Ski Resort
Hometown: Brighton, Utah
20) Sundance Mountain Resort
Hometown: Provo, Utah
21) Mt. Baker Ski Area
Hometown: Whatcom County, Washington
22) Beaver Mountain Ski Area
Hometown: Garden City, Utah
23) Bretton Woods Mountain Resort
Hometown: Bretton Woods, New Hampshire
24) Monarch Mountain
Hometown: Salida, Colorado
25) Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley
Hometown: Tucson, Arizona
RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.
