Hitachi and Intel announce strategic collaboration to accelerate AI transformation across key industries

TOKYO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi") and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC, "Intel") today announced a strategic collaboration to explore opportunities that advance physical AI, advanced computing, and next-generation digital infrastructure across manufacturing, energy, mobility and other critical industries. Through the collaboration, the companies plan to combine Hitachi's information technology (IT) expertise, deep operational technology (OT) and product manufacturing knowledge with Intel's advanced computing capabilities and silicon-based platforms to develop next-generation compute capabilities and industry solutions that help organizations modernize operations, improve efficiency, and build more intelligent, resilient infrastructure systems.

The companies plan to work together across five strategic pillars—foundry tools, quantum computing, energy optimization, custom silicon and edge-AI applications, and factory automation—to create new solutions and optimize existing processes.

In the area of foundry tools, Hitachi gathers high-precision data generated from its market-leading metrology systems, dimension scanning electron microscopes (CD-SEMs), as well as etching systems, on the integrated platform "ExTOPE." Leveraging physical AI, Hitachi uses that data to enable predictive diagnostics and maintenance optimization, contributing to improved yield, shorter time to market, and enhanced quality in semiconductor manufacturing processes. For quantum computing, the collaboration will strengthen co-development efforts between R&D teams of Hitachi and Intel, accelerating the advancement of quantum technologies and creating new value. The partnership also aims to focus on energy optimization. Hitachi's HMAX Energy will be deployed within Intel's fabs to provide managed services for core power equipment, while Intel plans to supply high-voltage silicon chips to further improve Hitachi's power systems. In addition, the two companies are exploring opportunities for collaboration in custom silicon, edge-AI applications and factory automation, leveraging their respective cutting-edge technologies.

"Building on more than 40 years of trust with Intel, we are delighted to launch a comprehensive strategic collaboration," said Toshiaki Tokunaga, President & CEO, Hitachi, Ltd. "As the emergence of Physical AI brings a significant impact on our society, this collaboration will accelerate AI transformation across a wide range of industries that support social infrastructure. By combining Hitachi's IT, OT, and products with Intel's advanced computing capabilities, we are well positioned to advance the deployment of AI in mission-critical social infrastructure worldwide. We will also create new value in frontier fields such as quantum computing."

"The coming wave of physical AI will transform the industrial edge of our economy through new advances in robotics, autonomous machines, and other AI edge devices," said Lip-Bu Tan, CEO, Intel Corporation. "By combining Intel's advanced computing and AI capabilities with Hitachi's deep OT expertise and world class IT capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help industries capture the enormous opportunity represented by physical AI at industrial scale. Together, we will accelerate the deployment of intelligent, real-world systems and bring the benefits of AI to more businesses and industries around the world."

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com.

SOURCE Hitachi Americas