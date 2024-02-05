Hitachi Astemo Americas Names Alan Kading to Aftermarket Position

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Kading has been named industrial and powersports aftermarket sales manager for Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc.

Kading has more than 25 years of automotive aftermarket experience and will be responsible for managing the expansion of Hitachi Astemo's powersports product lines in the Americas.

He previously had held sales management positions at Horizon Global and Nextel Partners. Earlier in his career he worked at General Motors as an OnStar product representative and as a GM accessories-channel sales representative.

"I'm truly excited about the opportunity to lead Hitachi Astemo's powersports and industrial products team in the Americas," says Kading. "As we expand our catalog of racing, performance and maintenance parts, Hitachi Astemo will bring added value and innovation to current and future customers alike."

Kading holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin. He resides in the Menomonie-Eau Claire area.

About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture of Hitachi, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and JIC Capital, Ltd. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells, and services automotive and transportation components as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/.

About Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO/TS:16949:2009 industry standards. Additional information about Hitachi Astemo Americas is available at https://am.hitachiastemo.com/.

SOURCE Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.