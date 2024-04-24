Hitachi Astemo Has Received the General Motors 2023 Overdrive Award

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Astemo received the General Motors Overdrive Award at GM's recent 32nd annual Supplier of the Year awards program in Miami, Florida.

Hitachi Astemo was one of just eight companies to earn the Overdrive Award for programs in 2023.

Shown from left to right are Tim Clark, Kohei Takeuchi, Jeff Morrison and Rob Sharpe.

The Overdrive Award recognizes exceptional suppliers who consistently exceed expectations in their partnership with GM. A global, cross-functional GM team selects Overdrive award winners based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM's values and commitment to achieving GM's ambitious goals.

The selection process prioritizes three core values: Safety, Inclusion and Relationships. These foundational values underpin all other priorities, including Sustainability, Innovation, Execution, Resilience and Profitability.

General Motors Vice President for Global Purchasing and Supply Chain Jeff Morrison presented the award to Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. President & CEO Kohei Takeuchi; Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. CEO and President Tim Clark, and Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing Rob Sharpe.

GM's Overdrive Award recognition for Hitachi Astemo resulted from manufacturing modifications urgently needed to support a critical engine production launch in April of 2023, Sharpe noted.

He pointed out that Hitachi Astemo's Fuel Systems Team understood the importance of the manufacturing modifications needed by GM and completed the requested modifications within a week while satisfying all of the customer's related engineering and quality requirements.

"We're honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation," GM's Morrison said. "We're pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what's possible. Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have come to expect."

About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture of Hitachi, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and JIC Capital, Ltd. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells, and services automotive and transportation components as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/.

About Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain, and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO/TS:16949:2009 industry standards. Additional information about Hitachi Astemo Americas is available at https://am.hitachiastemo.com/.

SOURCE Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.