Hitachi Astemo Partners with Team Penske on 2023 INDYCAR Program

Josef Newgarden , a five-time INDYCAR winner last year, will pilot the Team Penske No. 2 Dallara/Chevrolet again in 2023

Hitachi Astemo provides fuel-system components for INDYCAR engines

TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Astemo will continue its partnership with Team Penske for the 2023 INDYCAR SERIES season as a sponsor of the No. 2 Hitachi Dallara/Chevrolet with two-time series champion Josef Newgarden behind the wheel.

A five-time INDYCAR winner last year, Newgarden will be looking for his first Indianapolis 500 win and his third INDYCAR SERIES title this year. The talented American driver was the only driver to post wins on all three types of INDYCAR circuits in 2022 – street course, road circuit and oval track.

No. 2 Hitachi Dallara/Chevrolet car

Newgarden enters the 2023 season with 25 wins in his INDYCAR career. Last year he finished just 16 points behind Team Penske teammate Will Power for the series title.

The Hitachi name on Penske's No. 2 car will appear on the sides and rear wing and Astemo will appear on both front wings. The Astemo logo also will be placed in the car's cockpit in full view of cameras broadcasting from the driver's seat.

Hitachi Astemo also continues to provide fuel-system components for all of the 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged Chevrolet racing engines in the INDYCAR SERIES.

"Hitachi's partnership with Team Penske enters its 12th year in 2023 and we are expecting another exciting and successful INDYCAR SERIES with Josef Newgarden in the months ahead," said Rob Sharpe, senior vice president, sales & marketing, Hitachi Astemo Americas. "Being able to partner with Chevrolet in the development of its highly successful INDYCAR engine program is a significant added benefit."

"In addition to being a contributor to successful motorsports programs, Hitachi Astemo technology continues to improve the performance and safety of cars, trucks and motorcycles on streets and highways around the world."

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES -- Hitachi Primary Sponsored Races*

Date City Race Course March 05 St. Petersburg, FL Streets of St. Petersburg April 16 Long Beach, CA Streets of Long Beach June 04 Detroit, MI Streets of Detroit July 22 Newton, IA Iowa Speedway Race 1 July 23 Newton, IA Iowa Speedway Race 2 August 12 Indianapolis, IN Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) September 03 Portland, OR Portland International Raceway September 10 Monterey, CA WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

* Races where Hitachi and Astemo logos will be prominently displayed on the car of Josef Newgarden, Hitachi's contract driver.

More info is available on Hitachi Astemo's motorsports website: https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/motorsports/sponsorship/indy.html

About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells, and services automotive and transportation components as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/

About Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO/TS:16949:2009 industry standards. Additional information about Hitachi Astemo Americas is available at https://am.hitachiastemo.com/.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 600 major race wins, over 670 pole positions and 43 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 56-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia's legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2023, Team Penske will compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the NASCAR Cup Series. Under a new Team Penske global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship beginning next season. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

SOURCE Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.