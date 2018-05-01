Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services Breaks Fiscal Year Booking Record

Breaking monthly volume records six times

Breaking quarterly records three times

Recording several transactions over $1 million across all sales channels, with contributions from several new vendor programs

Integrating HCA Funding and Portfolio Services sales channel (fka "HCA Medium & Small Ticket") effective April 1, 2018

"We are excited to end our last fiscal year with a record month and continue to have momentum going into the new fiscal year," stated Jim Teal, President & COO of HCA Vendor Services. "The dedication and leadership of our employees continues to be reflected within our booking numbers."

About Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services

Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services is a nationwide non-bank specialty finance company uniquely positioned to deliver fast, flexible and reliable solutions tailored to meet customer's specific financial needs. Financing solutions include vendor financing, direct financing and funding/portfolio services. We serve all industries, but focus in healthcare, technology, construction, fitness and industrial. Learn more at www.hcavs.com.

Name: Megan Larson, Marketing Manager Company Name: Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services Phone Number: 952-996-0270 Email Address: mlarson@hcavs.com

