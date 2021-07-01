Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Renamed Minaris Medical America

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 1, 2021 local time, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc. is renamed to Minaris Medical America, Inc. and its group company Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Systems Co., Ltd. is renamed to Minaris Medical Co., Ltd.

"By uniting the medical business group companies under the name of Minaris Medical, we will strengthen our global presence and expand business further in the field of in-vitro diagnostics and beyond" Naoki Kanenari, Chariman of Minaris Medical America, Inc. and President of Minaris Medical Co., Ltd.

Minaris is derived from the Japanese word "mirai" which means future and the English word "miracle". The new name represents the company's commitment to constantly push the boundaries of what is possible and provide future miracles to patients worldwide.

The companies remain part of the Showa Denko Materials* group, one of Japan's leading chemical and industrial material companies. The commitment to its customers and partners remains the highest priority with its vision "Contribute to the health and well-being of people, create new value in in vitro diagnostics through advanced technology, and pioneer the future of clinical laboratory with inventive ideas."

The Minaris Medical group companies include:

North America : Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc. is renamed Minaris Medical America, Inc., effective today

: Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc. is renamed Minaris Medical America, Inc., effective today Japan : Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Systems, Co., Ltd. is renamed Minaris Medical Co., Ltd., effective today

: Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Systems, Co., Ltd. is renamed Minaris Medical Co., Ltd., effective today Asia : Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Systems, Shanghai to be renamed (T.B.D.) in August 2021

About Minaris Medical America, Inc.

Minaris Medical America, Inc., Mountain View, California is a global leader of multiplex in vitro allergy diagnostics for over 25 years. The company offers specific IgE allergy tests and instrument for commercial reference laboratories and physician office labs in more than 20 countries.

*Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. (renamed from Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. on Oct 1, 2020).

For more information, please visit www.minarismedical.com.

SOURCE Minaris Medical America, Inc.

