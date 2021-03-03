Hitachi Construction Machinery Zambia Selects DSI® ScanWorkX® for Future-Proofing Microsoft Dynamics 365 Upgrade Path

BERKSHIRE, England and KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Construction Machinery Zambia Co., Ltd. (Hitachi Construction Machinery Zambia) has selected DSI®'s ScanWorkX® solution to provide immediate advanced scanning capabilities whilst future-proofing their migration path from Microsoft AX to Dynamics 365.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Africa Pty. Ltd. (Hitachi Construction Machinery Africa) is the main regional distributor for Hitachi equipment and has an active customer base in the construction and mining sectors. With regional headquarters in South Africa and subsidiary dealers located in Zambia and Mozambique, they offer a variety of equipment to sectors including hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines and applications, and mine management systems.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hitachi Construction Machinery) is currently on a digital transformation journey to optimize its global supply chain with a strong focus on technological innovation and customer satisfaction. With Hitachi Construction Machinery Zambia's expansion they needed a solution to accurately track inventory whilst simultaneously adhering to regulatory compliance.

"Hitachi Construction Machinery Zambia is proud to announce that it has selected ScanWorkX to be the solution at this key stage in our digital transformation," said Hideki Hattori, Company President, Hitachi Construction Machinery Zambia. "As Hitachi Construction Machinery Zambia expands its footprint within and beyond Africa, we needed a solution that appreciates our unique requirements based on internal processes, Group standards, customer needs, as well as our legal and compliance environment. The ability to accurately track all our parts and components in our production chain is a key element in us keeping our promises to our customers and eliminating waste in the process. That is why we needed a tried and tested barcoding solution that could be customized for us."

"Hitachi Construction Machinery Zambia's migration to a cloud-based supply chain will transform their current operations in a major way," said Mark Goode, President & CEO of DSI. "In an industry that has traditionally been slow at embracing technological innovation, Hitachi Construction machinery Zambia will be one of the first to gain the benefits of being ahead of the curve."

About DSI

DSI's Cloud Inventory® and mobile-first applications empower organizations with real-time inventory visibility at all points in the supply chain, from the warehouse to the field. Based in Kansas City, our global team has the supply chain knowledge and mobile-first development expertise to deliver solutions that solve today's business challenges. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery Africa Pty. Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Africa is a wholly-owned subsidiary of major Japanese construction machinery company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, Hitachi Construction Machinery Africa carries a lot of responsibility in replicating the level of standards and social responsibility synonymous with Hitachi Construction Machinery. Hitachi Construction Machinery Africa is harnessing the status, reputation, and quality that has become so synonymous with the wider brand over the years, before applying it to local needs. Over the past eight years, Hitachi Construction Machinery Africa has been responsible for the marketing and support of Hitachi construction and mining equipment, building its own expertise and local knowledge along the way to ingratiate itself as a local, market-leading entity. Visit https://www.hitachicm.co.za/ to learn more.

