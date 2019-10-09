Hitachi Consulting Shares Business Outcomes of Large-scale Digital Transformation Projects at Hitachi NEXT

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 10 percent of companies with a formal digital strategy put that strategy into action, but Hitachi Consulting Corporation, a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), has overcome the barriers to help clients around the world transform their business models, customer experiences and time-to-market capabilities.

"Companies today face a stark choice—become a digital business or risk being displaced by a digital business," said Hicham Abdessamad, Hitachi Consulting's President and CEO. "Transformation efforts generally stall because companies can't scale beyond one-off, tactical projects. Our approach is to start with the target business outcomes and then work with the client to identify the required technology, processes, organization and behavior."

Breaking the digital ceiling through co-creation

To convert clients' digital ideas to real solutions, Hitachi Consulting pulls together teams on the cutting edge of information technology, operational technology and IoT and applied industry experience gained through work with clients, Hitachi Group companies and a partner ecosystem.

Couple that with co-creating solutions in tandem with clients, Hitachi Consulting has successfully built and implemented practical and scalable digital transformation projects for clients in industries from industrial equipment and consumer packaged goods to healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Maple Leaf Foods, a leading consumer protein company based in Canada, engaged Hitachi Consulting to co-create an optimized factory solution for a major pork processing facility. IoT technologies helped Maple Leaf Foods estimate product bin volumes more accurately, keep products at safe temperatures throughout the production process, grade meat quality using smart cameras, avoid logistics errors using barcodes and send real-time information to production supervisors and operators on mobile devices.

"This solution will allow us to deliver predictive and leading indicator warnings to maintain quality standards while minimizing material flow disruptions and yield variances in real-time," said Dan Di Salvo, vice president, Infrastructure, Maple Leaf Foods.

The Northern Care Alliance NHS Group and Hitachi Consulting recently announced a collaboration to deliver the UK's first fully integrated digital transformation of care processes. Known as the Digital Control Centre, the 10-year project will be deployed across Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, part of the Northern Care Alliance, and revolutionize the organization of care across its acute and integrated services.

Raj Jain, Chief Executive of the Northern Care Alliance, said: "The change will impact on staff right across the organization. Supporting staff to determine and deliver these improvements is what is key. The technology is the innovation that enables staff to transform, but it is the staff that will deliver the benefits. Committed and consistent clinical and managerial leadership is key. In Salford, we are able to build on the existing outstanding leadership (CQC Well Led assessment) to make the best out of 21st century technology."

Hitachi Consulting helped Morgan Foods, one of the nation's largest soup manufacturers, adopt an SAP Cloud based Integrated Business Planning Solution (IBP), defining a new path to achieving business benefits through improved forecast accuracy, on-time delivery, and maximum use of inventory and working capital based on real-time data insights enabled with modern predictive algorithms.

Voice of the customer

Companies can hear first-person accounts of digital transformation success stories from Hitachi Consulting clients at Hitachi NEXT, October 8-10, 2019 in Las Vegas. Sessions include "Digital Transformation Helps Maple Leaf Foods Increase Efficiency and Safety" at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, and "Cloud-Based Solution Improves Morgan Foods' Supply Chain Planning" at 2:15 p.m., Thursday, October 10.

Hitachi NEXT 2019—the first smart conference for data pioneers—provides the opportunity to interact with data experts in many industries. Attendees get a rare glimpse into current and future digital transformation solutions because the entire Hitachi Consulting ecosystem across information technology, operational technology, IoT and partners—are together in one place.

