Hitachi ignites CES 2026 unveiling key collaborations with NVIDIA, Google Cloud and Nozomi Networks -- bringing the power of AI to social infrastructure

Company showcases momentum with major announcements across AI, mobility, energy and cybersecurity, all reinforcing its mission to build a Harmonized Society.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501; "Hitachi"), today completed a pivotal week at CES 2026, detailing its strategy and solutions that bring the transformative power of AI to social infrastructure. Highlighted by collaborations with NVIDIA and Google Cloud, Hitachi's initiative is aimed at applying advanced AI across the world's critical energy, mobility and industrial infrastructure to address pressing societal challenges. Central to this strategy is HMAX by Hitachi, a suite of next-generation solutions that brings the power of AI to social infrastructure and serves as Hitachi's flagship AI solutions portfolio. HMAX will take center stage during the CES Foundry session, "Pioneering AI Technologies for the Physical World".

Hitachi at CES 2026

At its booth (#8529, North Hall), Hitachi is showcasing how its century of expertise in Operational Technology (OT), Information Technology (IT) and physical products provides the foundation for deploying Physical AI to make industries safer, more efficient and sustainable, aligning with Hitachi's core mission of Social Innovation. The capstone of Hitachi's presence will be its featured presentation at the CES Foundry event later today, where the company will detail its strategy for pioneering AI alongside NVIDIA.

"Our presence at CES 2026 is the culmination of our vision for a Harmonized Society, where technology serves a greater purpose," said Arya Barirani, CMO of Hitachi America Ltd. "Hitachi is in a unique position to apply the power of AI to systems and infrastructure that directly impact society. By integrating AI into energy grids, rail systems and industrial applications and more, we are addressing complex challenges with novel solutions and demonstrating what's next for a sustainable, interconnected world."

Key Hitachi Announcements and Highlights at CES 2026:

HMAX Expansion: Hitachi has announced a significant expansion of HMAX, its suite of next-generation solutions extending the power of AI to social infrastructure. First introduced by Hitachi Rail, HMAX now scales across three of the most fundamental and complex infrastructure sectors in need of transformation: Mobility, Energy, and Industry. The suite delivers transformative value by harnessing vast data from physical and digital assets, integrating advanced AI (i.e., perception, generative, agentic, and physical AI capabilities), and leveraging Hitachi's deep domain knowledge from decades of deploying and maintaining operational systems. HMAX underscores the company's unique ability to integrate physical products, operational technology (OT), and artificial intelligence (AI), positioning it as a primary driver of strategic growth.

Hitachi has announced a significant expansion of HMAX, its suite of next-generation solutions extending the power of AI to social infrastructure. First introduced by Hitachi Rail, HMAX now scales across three of the most fundamental and complex infrastructure sectors in need of transformation: Mobility, Energy, and Industry. The suite delivers transformative value by harnessing vast data from physical and digital assets, integrating advanced AI (i.e., perception, generative, agentic, and physical AI capabilities), and leveraging Hitachi's deep domain knowledge from decades of deploying and maintaining operational systems. HMAX underscores the company's unique ability to integrate physical products, operational technology (OT), and artificial intelligence (AI), positioning it as a primary driver of strategic growth. Foundry Session: Pioneering AI Technologies for the Physical World: Arya Barirani, CMO of Hitachi America Ltd., and Deepu Talla, VP and GM of Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA, will present "Pioneering AI Technologies for the Physical World." The session explores how the two companies' collaboration will accelerate real-world applications and safely harness the power of physical AI to enable a more efficient and autonomous future.

Arya Barirani, CMO of Hitachi America Ltd., and Deepu Talla, VP and GM of Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA, will present "Pioneering AI Technologies for the Physical World." The session explores how the two companies' collaboration will accelerate real-world applications and safely harness the power of physical AI to enable a more efficient and autonomous future. Integrated Industry Automation: In the battery sector, Hitachi supports improved yield and enhanced quality by providing precision analysis and inspection systems, roll press machines, dry clean rooms, robotic automation solutions, and OT–IT platforms. In addition, Lithium-ion Battery Life Cycle Management (LCM) promotes resource circulation and reduce environmental impact. In the biopharmaceutical sector, Hitachi leverages cell culture simulation and AI-driven parameter feedback within the manufacturing process to reduce production lead times by up to one-third. Additional solutions include the Health Care Data Analysis Platform, which uses explainable AI to extract key biomarkers from complex medical data and support clinical decision-making, as well as HVCT RM (Hitachi Value Chain Traceability for Regenerative Medicine), which enables end-to-end traceability across the regenerative medicine value chain.

In the battery sector, Hitachi supports improved yield and enhanced quality by providing precision analysis and inspection systems, roll press machines, dry clean rooms, robotic automation solutions, and OT–IT platforms. In addition, Lithium-ion Battery Life Cycle Management (LCM) promotes resource circulation and reduce environmental impact. In the biopharmaceutical sector, Hitachi leverages cell culture simulation and AI-driven parameter feedback within the manufacturing process to reduce production lead times by up to one-third. Additional solutions include the Health Care Data Analysis Platform, which uses explainable AI to extract key biomarkers from complex medical data and support clinical decision-making, as well as HVCT RM (Hitachi Value Chain Traceability for Regenerative Medicine), which enables end-to-end traceability across the regenerative medicine value chain. Hitachi Rail and Google Cloud Collaboration: Reinforcing its leadership in sustainable mobility, Hitachi announced a collaboration to accelerate the digital transformation of the rail sector. Leveraging Google Cloud's advanced AI and cybersecurity technologies and GlobalLogic's deep digital engineering capabilities, Hitachi Rail is enhancing operational productivity and advancing the industry's transition toward a more autonomous and energy-efficient future. GlobalLogic plays a central and active role in the strategic AI partnership, spanning leadership, execution, technical delivery, and strategic alignment, fulfilling the objective to execute as One Hitachi.

Reinforcing its leadership in sustainable mobility, Hitachi announced a collaboration to accelerate the digital transformation of the rail sector. Leveraging Google Cloud's advanced AI and cybersecurity technologies and GlobalLogic's deep digital engineering capabilities, Hitachi Rail is enhancing operational productivity and advancing the industry's transition toward a more autonomous and energy-efficient future. GlobalLogic plays a central and active role in the strategic AI partnership, spanning leadership, execution, technical delivery, and strategic alignment, fulfilling the objective to execute as One Hitachi. Hitachi Cyber and Nozomi Networks Alliance for OT/IoT Security: Hitachi Systems Trusted Cyber Management Inc., which provides global cybersecurity services under the brand name "Hitachi Cyber," announced a strategic collaboration with Nozomi Networks to deliver world-class OT and IoT monitoring and visibility solutions. This partnership combines Hitachi Cyber's deep industrial heritage with Nozomi Networks' cutting-edge security technology to create a comprehensive defense framework to protect against increasing physical and cyber vulnerabilities for critical infrastructure in the energy, mobility and manufacturing sectors.

Experience Advanced Hitachi Solutions at CES Booth #8529

Visitors to the Hitachi booth have experienced these themes through a series of interactive demos and zones, including:

HMAX Mobility, HMAX Energy, HMAX Industry: Showcasing how HMAX solutions are transforming critical infrastructure by providing intelligent visibility and control, automating tasks, and maximizing value and outcomes for clients and society. Software-Defined Vehicle Infrastructure: Demonstrating how Hitachi's digital engineering and cloud-based AI solutions are powering the next-generation of intelligent and connected vehicles. Precision Through AI Simulation: A showcase powered by NVIDIA, of how advanced simulation is used to test and validate AI in complex physical environments, ensuring safety and reliability before deployment. Hitachi R&D: Showcasing solutions for the next horizon – will include demonstrations of next-gen AI-based solutions for frontline workers, logistics and decarbonization.

Hitachi representatives are available for briefings at the Hitachi booth #8529 in the LVCC North Hall. For more information, visit: https://hitachidigital.com/hitachi-at-ces-2026/.

Trademark Notice:

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com .

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013000001KaNFfAAN

SOURCE Hitachi