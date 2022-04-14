Hitachi LG Data Storage wins iF Design Award 2022 'Safe Pass Plus' facial recognition smart signage

TOKYO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi LG Data Storage (HLDS) announced on April 15th that it received an iF Design Award 2022 (International Forum Design Award 2022) for 'Safe Pass Plus', its facial recognition smart signage system that ensures convenient customer management.

HLDS's Safe Pass Plus boasts a 29-inch vertical screen and a simplified layout in a pure white color that goes well with every décor. Impressively, it can be used on either the floor or table to suit each customer's needs.