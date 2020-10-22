Hitachi Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms

TOKYO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and its digital infrastructure and solutions subsidiary Hitachi Vantara today announced that Hitachi was named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms based on Gartner Inc.'s evaluation of the company and its Lumada IoT software. Hitachi also received the highest placement in the 2020 Leaders quadrant for ability to execute. The company had previously been positioned in the Visionaries quadrant for the past two years.

"Hitachi is thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms, which we feel is a positive testimony to our multi-year effort and investment in Lumada technology, solutions and services," said Brad Surak, president, Digital Solutions, Hitachi Vantara. "Lumada enables data-driven innovations that connect people, products, and processes for industrial transformation. Today our clients are deploying Lumada in complex industrial environments as a key enabler of their digitalization strategies."

"Lumada acts as an engine for Hitachi's long-term growth strategy to deliver technology and services that create new value from data and improve business and society," said Hiroyuki Kumazaki, Chief Lumada Business Officer, Services & Platforms Business Unit, Hitachi, Ltd. "We are very proud of the Hitachi team for continuing to expand the Lumada portfolio to serve more customer cases that help our clients. We believe Hitachi's Leader position demonstrates that our digital solutions are gaining traction and delivering value in a growing industry."

Lumada Data and Edge Services provide a highly flexible, intelligent and composable software foundation to accelerate IoT solution creation for customers. It also powers Hitachi Vantara's growing portfolio of industry solutions. Its portable architecture makes it ideal for use on premises, in the cloud and in hybrid environments, and it supports industrial IoT deployments.

Ideal for enterprise-grade data management, Lumada combines the power of artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics and intelligent Digital Twins to streamline and simplify management of connected business and industrial assets. This helps to increase asset utilization and accelerates the time to value of industrial IoT initiatives, driving faster time to actionable insights and high-value business outcomes for industrial and enterprise clients. Outcomes include increased operational efficiencies and cost savings, enhanced operational safety and reliability, improved asset utilization, performance management and product quality, and the creation of new business models.

Clients looking to further accelerate the time to value of their industrial IoT initiatives with Lumada will also benefit from proven solution cores and co-creation services engagements with Hitachi, which taps them into Hitachi's expansive industrial, operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) expertise to create customized IoT solutions tailored to their unique requirements.

Wenco International Mining Systems, a subsidiary of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., has demonstrated success supporting such customers with Lumada components and solutions.

"Clients have told us that the future of mining depends on standards-based interoperability of systems and the ability to extract actionable insights from data to maximize asset availability and productivity," said Andrew Pyne, CEO, Wenco. "Hitachi is uniquely able to leverage its many decades of experience in operational technologies such as mining, manufacturing, transportation and energy with the industry-leading machine learning and data analytics of the Lumada portfolio. This helps clients modernize their operations through open systems, data intelligence, digitalization and material movement automation that are shaping the mining industry in the digital age."

Download a complimentary copy of the October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms at https://www.hitachivantara.com/ext/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-iiot-platforms-2020.html (registration required).

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure and solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our customers from what's now to what's next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each customer, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors – Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT – through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Related Links

www.hitachivantara.com

