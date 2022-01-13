Hitachi Receives Overall Positive Rating in 2021 Gartner® Vendor Rating Report

Hitachi, Ltd. has received an overall positive rating in the 2021 Gartner Vendor Rating report. Tweet this

Last October, Hitachi became a principal partner for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and committed to leveraging its expertise to become a climate change innovator. Hitachi also elevated its climate target to contribute to a Net Zero Society by achieving carbon neutrality through its entire value chain by 2050.

Hitachi's IT business spans infrastructure, multicloud, data management, XaaS and IT-OT convergence to deliver outcome-focused solutions and services for industries.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Hitachi is focused on strengthening its contribution to the Environment, the Resilience of business and social infrastructure as well as comprehensive programs to enhance Security & Safety. Hitachi resolves the issues faced by customers and society across six domains: IT, Energy, Mobility, Industry, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through its proprietary Lumada solutions. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021) totaled 8,729.1 billion yen ($78.6 billion), with 871 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 350,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

