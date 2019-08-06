Hitachi takes broad license with Cryptsoft for encryption key management

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptsoft welcomes Hitachi, Ltd. as an Enterprise Customer. This engagement enables Hitachi to deploy the latest version of Cryptsoft's standards-based KMIP (Key Management interoperability Protocol) across the entire a wide range of Hitachi data storage products.

Adopting Cryptsoft's market-leading OEM key management technology will allow Hitachi to bolster its existing KMIP capability and enable it to seamlessly keep pace with the latest developments in the KMIP standard while bringing their solutions to market sooner, with minimal engineering cost and overhead.

"It was a natural choice to select Cryptsoft to help us provide the increased capability offered in the latest KMIP versions to meet customers' increasing key management requirements," said Nobuyuki Osaki, Director, Storage Element Management Development Dept., IT Platform Products Management Division, Hitachi, Ltd.

"With the number of breaches been reported on the rise, it is increasingly important that any data store in an enterprise be stored in an encrypted form. Enterprises are now realising that without modern and robust enterprise key management technology like KMIP, it is easier for bad actors to steal an encryption key than it is for them to crack the encryption. The reality is that strong encryption without commensurate key management offers little to no value to the enterprise," said Tony Cox - VP Partners, Alliances and Standards at Cryptsoft. "As a fellow supporter of the KMIP protocol from its early days, we look forward to cementing a new relationship with Hitachi and deployment of best of breed data and encryption management solutions."

About Cryptsoft

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor. https://www.cryptsoft.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totalled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12781369

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Cryptsoft

Related Links

https://www.cryptsoft.com

