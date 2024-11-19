Hitachi Vantara Announces Hitachi iQ for Trusted Data Infrastructure Solutions for Modern AI Systems with NVIDIA HGX Platform

Hitachi iQ certified solutions and reference architectures — built on NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI software — enhance ease of deployment, operations, and maintenance of AI systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced the availability of Hitachi iQ with the NVIDIA HGX ™ platform in an end-to-end solution stack of fast, scalable, and resilient infrastructure for modern AI systems. Hitachi iQ provides cost-optimized solutions, tailored to a variety of industries and use cases, including large language models, inferencing, model training, analytics, digital twins, and image processing.

Despite 97% of organizations viewing GenAI as a top-five priority, ESG Research found only slightly more than one-third (37%) believe their infrastructure and data ecosystem is well-prepared for implementing GenAI solutions, while 77% agreed that data quality issues needed to be addressed before they could adopt GenAI processes.

The latest offering from Hitachi iQ is built to directly address these challenges. Designed to maximize AI performance and reliability, Hitachi iQ saturates GPUs with data to deliver faster time to insight. Of note:

Hitachi iQ with NVIDIA HGX combines storage, networking, servers with NVIDIA H100 and H200 Tensor Core GPUs options, and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise end-to-end, cloud-native software platform for the development and deployment of generative AI applications.

and options, and the end-to-end, cloud-native software platform for the development and deployment of generative AI applications. Enhanced data processing of distributed file systems allows for more effective pattern identification, while access to diverse datasets helps AI models learn from a wider range of scenarios.

With NVIDIA HGX, Hitachi iQ improves the economics and sustainability of AI through a zero-copy architecture that eliminates wasteful data copying and transfer times between storage silos for different phases of AI.

The updated Hitachi Content Software for File platform with generation 5 PCIe features the latest AMD EPYC processor technology and high-performance networking with NVIDIA ConnectX®-7 400Gb/s InfiniBand or Ethernet NICs. In addition, PCIe Generation 5 E3.S NVMe drive technology adds extreme performance capabilities for Hitachi iQ and other data solutions where performance is mission-critical and provides significant performance upgrades for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

400Gb/s InfiniBand or Ethernet NICs. In addition, PCIe Generation 5 E3.S NVMe drive technology adds extreme performance capabilities for Hitachi iQ and other data solutions where performance is mission-critical and provides significant performance upgrades for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. High-density object storage integrated with Hitachi Content Software for File allows scaling of compute and storage independently with the flexibility to adapt to diverse and fluctuating data sizes, data types, and workloads.

"Our customers are looking for advanced solutions to meet the ever-evolving demands of AI, and the Hitachi iQ offering with NVIDIA HGX is the latest example of how we are at the forefront of AI innovation," said Jason Hardy, chief technology officer for artificial intelligence at Hitachi Vantara. "As one of the only vendors to offer a complete, end-to-end AI infrastructure solution, we marry world-class technology with deep industry expertise for a powerful, one-stop-shop experience."

"Pairing NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform with the deep industrial expertise of Hitachi Vantara helps address the growing demand for enterprise-grade AI infrastructure and applications, delivering high-performance computing capabilities for AI workloads to enable faster training, fine-tuning, and inferencing," said Shar Narasimhan, director of data center GPUs and AI at NVIDIA.

"There is immense pressure to leverage AI right now but in the education space, it needs to tie directly to ROI," said Allen Lee, managing director of Genesis Networks Pte Ltd. "Optimized to drive industry specific results from a partner with the experience to help us make it happen, that's what we see in Hitachi iQ."

Hitachi iQ Portfolio Evolution

Hitachi has a long history of IT/OT domain expertise in industries such as rail, energy, and manufacturing, and is a leader for integrating IT infrastructure and business applications. Offered through multiple consumption models, Hitachi iQ provides customers with mechanisms to consume the data infrastructure they need, all while providing improved on-premises performance and allowing for a better ROI.

The Hitachi iQ portfolio of AI-ready infrastructure, solutions, and services first became available in July 2024, including a new AI Discovery Service designed to help customers identify the most valuable AI use cases, assess their data readiness, determine ROI, and create a strategic roadmap for successful AI implementation.

Hitachi iQ with the NVIDIA HGX platform and Hitachi Content Software for File are now available globally. For more information on Hitachi Vantara's offerings in AI, please visit: hitachivantara.com .

