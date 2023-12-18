Hitachi Vantara Appoints Tony Gonnella as New Chief Financial Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that Tony Gonnella has joined the company as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately. Gonnella reports directly to Sheila Rohra, Hitachi Vantara's chief executive officer, and will serve on the company's executive committee.

"Tony brings a strong track record of partnering closely with business leaders in the technology industry to help them drive growth," said Rohra. "Additionally, his strategic and analytical approach to continuous improvement, coupled with his passion for execution, will play a key role in helping Hitachi Vantara achieve our growth and market leadership objectives. We are thrilled to welcome Tony to Hitachi Vantara, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to advance the company's mission."

A seasoned finance executive, Gonnella brings more than 20 years of financial planning, financial management reporting, corporate budgeting, financial analysis, high-growth and high-profit P&L management, financial transformation, and system and process implementation experience to the role. Most recently, he was the CFO, Cortex and Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks. In this role, he was responsible for driving the overall financial strategy for the company's fast-growing Cortex software-as-a-service (SaaS) product suite for security operations and Unit 42 threat intelligent, incident response, and cyber risk services business units. Prior to Palo Alto Networks, Tony held leadership roles at NetApp, NetScout Systems, Network General, and McAfee Associates. He holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Santa Clara University.

"Hitachi Vantara is well-positioned in the industry, with an extensive roster of clients across multiple industries and a strong portfolio of best-in-class data storage and hybrid cloud infrastructure solutions," said Gonnella. "I look forward to working with Sheila and the Hitachi Vantara leadership team to develop and execute an impactful financial strategy that will drive profitable growth, ensure long-term financial stability, and enable our organization to continue to serve our clients in the best way possible."

Gonnella succeeds former CFO Inigo Mazquiaran, who recently transitioned within the Hitachi Group to become the CFO of the newly formed Hitachi Digital Services organization.

About Hitachi Vantara
Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

