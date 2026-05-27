Hitachi Vantara Expands Outcome-Based Service-Level Agreements and Simplified Consumption Models Through Hitachi EverFlex

New SLAs, combined with flexible consumption models, improve cost predictability, reduce infrastructure acquisition barriers, and accelerate private and hybrid cloud modernization

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced enhanced capabilities for Hitachi EverFlex, including new service-level agreements (SLAs), along with simplified purchasing and management models that make it easier for organizations to plan, acquire, operate and scale infrastructure with greater predictability. This flexible approach supports a broader shift toward standardized, services-based data platform acquisition that enables customers to assume greater control over their infrastructure costs, gain more flexibility over how their infrastructure is managed to save staff time and resources, and improve their ability to scale up without over-provisioning.

For more information about Hitachi EverFlex and related service-level commitments, please visit: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/services/infrastructure-as-a-service

As organizations expand hybrid cloud environments and data-intensive workloads for the AI age, how they acquire, deploy and manage infrastructure is becoming a central component of enterprise IT strategy. According to Gartner®, by 2029, consumption-based storage as a service (STaaS) will replace 50% of on-premises enterprise storage and data services infrastructure capital expenditure (CapEx), an increase from 15% in early 2025. This growth isn't surprising, considering a recent survey found that infrastructure complexity is growing rapidly, with 84% of organizations across the U.S. and Canada reporting it is increasing too quickly to manage.

Hitachi EverFlex, a flexible consumption model for enterprise data infrastructure, gives customers more choice in how they buy, pay for and operate infrastructure, spanning purchase, lease, usage-based subscription and fully managed infrastructure-as-a-service models. As part of the expanded offerings, the company is introducing new CapEx options, defined service commitments and flexible payment and service options that enable customers to plan, deploy and expand their data capacity and management services when they need it, and in the form they want it – providing a repeatable and scalable operating framework. This platform-plus-services approach allows customers to align costs to usage and choose how much operational responsibility they retain or offload.

"All enterprises today are facing similar challenges: Data volumes are accelerating, cyber threats are increasing and regulatory requirements around data sovereignty and compliance are becoming stricter," said Jeb Horton, senior vice president of global services at Hitachi Vantara. "Rather than a rip-and-replace approach, which can be time consuming and expensive, Hitachi EverFlex addresses those challenges through new SLAs and flexible acquisition models that fully leverage CapEx and OpEx budgets, help guarantee continuous availability and provide greater assurance around cost control while maintaining the performance required to support mission-critical and data-intensive workloads."

The enhancements to Hitachi EverFlex focus on improving simplicity, accountability and operational consistency across the lifecycle:

Mission-critical guarantees with new contractual SLAs : Additional contractual SLAs provide defined outcomes across key operational areas, helping organizations run essential workloads with greater confidence and predictability. These commitments span areas such as availability, performance, optimization and recovery, including guarantees designed to support continuous data availability for critical workloads and service commitments that can be aligned to specific customer operating requirements.

: Additional contractual SLAs provide defined outcomes across key operational areas, helping organizations run essential workloads with greater confidence and predictability. These commitments span areas such as availability, performance, optimization and recovery, including guarantees designed to support continuous data availability for critical workloads and service commitments that can be aligned to specific customer operating requirements. Standardized consumption and expansion models : Hitachi EverFlex features extended consumption models that allow customers to pay for only the infrastructure they need, making it easier to align infrastructure investments with actual usage while improving financial predictability and optimizing procurement, including flexible CapEx and OpEx options.

: Hitachi EverFlex features extended consumption models that allow customers to pay for only the infrastructure they need, making it easier to align infrastructure investments with actual usage while improving financial predictability and optimizing procurement, including flexible CapEx and OpEx options. Improved visibility and control across environments: A unified experience, including VSP 360, a common control plane for usage visibility and SLA monitoring for Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) data platform, enables customers to monitor usage, track service levels and gain operational insight to support governance and decision-making.

Hitachi Vantara supports a broad range of enterprise use cases, providing a flexible acquisition model for how organizations deploy and manage infrastructure. This includes hybrid cloud modernization and data-driven AI applications, helping organizations reduce overprovisioning, improve utilization and accelerate time to value. Hitachi EverFlex is designed to support both current infrastructure needs and future growth, enabling organizations to scale resources as business demands evolve without adding operational complexity.

To learn more about Hitachi EverFlex, click here: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/services/infrastructure-as-a-service.

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About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

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