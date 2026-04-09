Hitachi Vantara Named a Leader in 2026 GigaOm Radar for Object Storage for Strength in Storage Optimization and Enterprise Scalability

Recognition highlights Virtual Storage Platform One Object's role in helping organizations manage, protect and activate unstructured data for AI, analytics and modern applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced it has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Object Storage. The report recognizes Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One Object (VSP One Object) as a scalable, software-defined object store with strong storage optimization capabilities, including advanced data reduction and efficient capacity utilization, designed for large enterprise environments.

For more information about the GigaOm Radar for Object Storage, please visit: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/gated-forms/gigaom-radar-for-object-storage.

The GigaOm Radar for Object Storage evaluates leading enterprise object storage platforms based on technical capabilities, innovation and business impact. As organizations continue to generate massive volumes of data and adopt AI-driven workloads, GigaOm notes that the vast majority of this data remains unstructured. To unlock greater value from unstructured data, scalable and resilient object storage platforms are becoming central to modern data infrastructure strategies.

GigaOm highlighted Hitachi Vantara's approach to delivering scalable, enterprise-grade object storage designed to support a wide range of workloads, from analytics and emerging AI use cases to data resiliency. Hitachi Vantara earned high marks in several areas, including:

AI-optimized data paths designed to support AI and machine learning workloads by optimizing how data is read from and written to storage, reducing bottlenecks

designed to support AI and machine learning workloads by optimizing how data is read from and written to storage, reducing bottlenecks Flexibility across deployment models and protocols, enabling organizations to support a range of enterprise use cases and evolving data requirements

across deployment models and protocols, enabling organizations to support a range of enterprise use cases and evolving data requirements Scalability to support growth from terabytes to exabytes and billions of objects, allowing organizations to expand while helping minimize disruption as data volumes increase

"Hitachi Vantara's approach reflects the broader shift toward unified data platforms," said Whit Walters, field CTO at GigaOm. "The platform is supported by an aggressive roadmap and continues to evolve in response to user and market requirements, with a focus on rapid innovation and frequent updates. Its positioning as a Leader reflects its ability to scale and continue advancing as part of a broader unified data strategy."

Object storage has evolved significantly in recent years, moving beyond its traditional role as a low-cost archival repository to becoming an active foundation for business innovation. This includes support for performance-intensive workloads such as data lakehouse architectures, large-scale analytics, AI training pipelines and high-throughput data pipelines supporting modern AI applications. Capabilities such as native S3 Tables, which enable structured data access directly within object storage, help organizations analyze data more easily without needing to move it. With capabilities such as automated identification of sensitive data, organizations can better safeguard critical information while supporting compliance across large-scale environments.

"Organizations today need more than scalable storage. They need a platform that helps them securely manage and activate data wherever it resides," said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara. "VSP One Object enables customers to support a wide range of workloads, from AI and analytics workloads to data lakehouse environments, while maintaining the reliability and operational simplicity enterprises expect. By enabling organizations to work with data directly within object storage, capabilities such as S3 Tables help simplify analytics workflows and reduce the need to move data across environments."

VSP One Object is part of the broader VSP One data platform, which provides a unified foundation for block, file and object storage across on-premises and cloud environments. By bringing these data services together under a common architecture, organizations gain a consistent experience regardless of where their data resides, helping reduce silos, improve visibility and simplify operations across hybrid environments. Designed for mission-critical reliability, the platform targets 99.999% availability to help minimize downtime while enabling simplified data movement and business continuity.

Upcoming Webinar on the Role of Object Storage in AI

Click here to register for an upcoming webinar titled "Is Object Storage the New AI Foundation?" featuring Walters of GigaOm and Tanya Loughlin, senior director of AI and unstructured portfolio marketing at Hitachi Vantara, discussing how modern object storage is evolving to support enterprise AI. The session will explore how scalable, high-performance data platforms enable faster, more reliable AI outcomes, along with key considerations for organizations building AI-ready data foundations.

For more information about VSP One Object, please visit: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/storage/object-storage.html.

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About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

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