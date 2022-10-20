Hitachi Vantara Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for Fourth Consecutive Year

Hitachi Vantara receives recognition for completeness of vision and ability to execute

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the modern infrastructure, data management and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for the fourth consecutive year based on Gartner evaluation of the Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) product portfolio.

Download the 2022 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Primary Storage: https://www.hitachivantara.com/ext/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-primary-storage-2022.html.

Products evaluated include the high-performance Hitachi VSP 5000 series, which scored high in the companion 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Primary Storage report across all Use Cases. Hitachi Vantara believes this is due to its strength in performance, manageability, and resilience. The VSP 5000 Series placed first or second in all four critical capabilities Use Case rankings, including Online Transaction Processing, Server Virtualization and VDI, Containers, and Application Consolidation.

"With data growing by leaps and bounds, businesses have an opportunity to harness that data for actionable benefit, and a modern infrastructure underpinned by scalable, secure, and sustainable storage is key to deriving meaningful insights and outcomes," said Mark Ablett, president of Digital Infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara. "By combining the speed, processing power, and flexibility of our best-in-class storage solutions, including the VSP 5000 Series, with the security and AI-powered Hitachi Ops Center to derive real-time insights, our customers depend on Hitachi Vantara to help address their greatest data-driven needs and opportunities."

Enterprises today are navigating complex data environments with varying performance requirements, cloud interoperability and management platforms. From high-end to midrange, Hitachi Vantara's VSP systems share a common software architecture and operating system that provides customers with a simplified and unified storage management and protection experience. Combined with Hitachi's centralized, AI-powered software tools in Hitachi Ops Center, it provides improved IT operational efficiencies and lowered administration and support costs backed by Hitachi Vantara's signature 100% data availability guarantee. Hitachi's EverFlex as a Service offering offers a flexible consumption model for capacity and data protection, bringing cloud-like agility to on-premises environments.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., delivers the intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems, and digital expertise that supports more than 80% of the Fortune 100. To learn how Hitachi Vantara turns businesses from data-rich to data-driven through agile digital processes, products, and experiences, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

