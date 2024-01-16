Hitachi Vantara Names Octavian Tanase as New Chief Product Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that Octavian Tanase has joined the company as its new chief product officer, effective today. In this role, Tanase is responsible for the vision, strategy, development, and execution of the company's product portfolio to ensure that Hitachi Vantara continues to create and deliver innovative products, services, and solutions that meet business requirements, drive adoption and engagement, and transform customer experiences. He reports directly to Sheila Rohra, Hitachi Vantara's chief executive officer.

"The pace of transformation is accelerating at an exponential rate due to the rise of generative AI and the explosive growth of processing required for data, creating unparalleled opportunities for businesses to innovate and reshape user experiences," said Rohra. "Octavian brings a long and successful track record of aligning market insights, customer feedback, and customer technology challenges with strategic product planning, innovation, and speed to market. With his strategic mindset and passion for execution, we are excited about the impact Octavian will bring, and are thrilled to welcome him to the Hitachi Vantara family."

An experienced engineering and product development leader, Tanase brings more than 25 years of experience, including engineering roles responsible for core storage technology, hardware platform development, software and systems development, application integration, and data protection. Most recently, he was the senior vice president of hybrid cloud engineering at NetApp, where he led the integration of NetApp's software portfolio in the AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform clouds. Prior to joining NetApp, he held engineering and product development positions at Oracle, Sun Microsystems, and several Silicon Valley startups. Octavian is a University of California, Berkeley graduate and resides in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Hitachi Vantara is at the forefront of delivering innovative and customer-focused data storage and hybrid cloud solutions that can directly improve data-driven decision making and positively influence the bottom line," said Tanase. "My goal is to help the company expand its leadership position by harnessing the power of generative AI and other emerging technologies to drive even greater innovation in its portfolio. I look forward to working with Sheila and the Hitachi Vantara leadership team to help our customers meet their business objectives."

For more information on Hitachi Vantara's data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management products, solutions, and services, please click here.

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide.

