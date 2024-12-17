Hitachi Vantara Optimizes Data Infrastructure for La Molisana, Accelerating Digital Transformation

La Molisana, a leading Italian pasta company, selects Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One offering, leveraging advanced data infrastructure to support ambitious growth, strengthen security, and improve sustainability

MILAN, Italy and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), has announced that La Molisana, one of the leading pasta manufacturers in Italy, implemented the Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) Block solution to optimize data infrastructure and drive business expansion. With a significant improvement in storage performance and strengthened security measures, La Molisana's move to VSP One Block enables the company to scale operations while achieving its sustainability goals.

Based in Campobasso, Italy, La Molisana has been a reference brand in the premium pasta production sector since 1912 and exports to over 100 countries. With significant growth plans, including expansions into the emerging markets across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, La Molisana needed a robust and modern storage solution that would deliver increased performance across its ERP, supply chain, and corporate performance management systems. The company selected Hitachi Vantara, in partnership with Italian technology provider EOSYS, to strategically transform its data infrastructure using VSP One Block for its scalability, performance, security, and energy efficiency.

Maurizio Maio, CTO of La Molisana, said, "The Hitachi VSP One system integrated easily with our existing infrastructure and provided the security solutions we needed, while ensuring high performance and reduced energy consumption and CO2 emissions. Hitachi Vantara's ability to quickly respond to our growth needs and the long-term partnership underlying the proposal certainly contributed to convincing that we were making the right choice."

The transition to Hitachi VSP One Block provided La Molisana with several key benefits, including:

Improved performance thanks to a significant increase in data access and processing speed, positively impacting production and logistics processes.

thanks to a significant increase in data access and processing speed, positively impacting production and logistics processes. Enhanced security with ransomware protection features and native integration with backup solutions, ensuring that data is always protected and easily recoverable when needed with a 100% Data Availability Guarantee.

with ransomware protection features and native integration with backup solutions, ensuring that data is always protected and easily recoverable when needed with a 100% Data Availability Guarantee. Storage cost reduction through data deduplication and compression with an Effective Capacity Guarantee.

through data deduplication and compression with an Effective Capacity Guarantee. Scalability , allowing the company to grow seamlessly, adding storage capacity without compromizing operations.

, allowing the company to grow seamlessly, adding storage capacity without compromizing operations. Sustainability, optimising rack space while reducing energy consumption and cooling costs. Virtual Storage Platform One Block products are ENERGY STAR® certified, and Hitachi Vantara's unique 'automated switching' process reduces energy consumption and CO2 emissions by 30-40%.

"With our technology, La Molisana will be able to quickly respond to market challenges, guaranteeing high performance, security, and sustainability," said Salvatore Turchetti, Country Manager of Hitachi Vantara Italy. "Our VSP One platform is a clear example of how our solutions not only improve operational efficiency but also contribute to achieving their environmental goals."

Hitachi's VSP One Block, equipped with NVMe flash drives, enables La Molisana to handle increased data volumes with high speed and efficiency. The implementation included the integration of Veeam backup and Hitachi's immutable snapshot functionality, providing La Molisana with optimized data protection and business continuity.

Paolo Pezzoni, CEO at EOSYS, said, "The collaboration with the Hitachi Vantara team was fundamental to the success of this project. We worked in close synergy with Hitachi Vantara's technical and commercial teams from the early stages to develop a tailored solution for La Molisana. Our field experience and understanding of the operational dynamics of the pasta factory, combined with the technological expertise of Hitachi Vantara, have allowed us to design an efficient, reliable, and secure infrastructure.

