Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One Wins CRN 2025 Products of the Year Award for Excellence in Hybrid Cloud Storage

Recognition highlights Hitachi Vantara's ability to help customers simplify management of hybrid cloud storage deployments, strengthen data resilience and improve operational efficiency

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named its Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) unified data platform a winner in the 2025 Products of the Year Awards. VSP One was recognized in the Storage – Cloud-Focused category for its ability to address customers' most pressing data management requirements. The platform helps enterprises manage, protect and mobilize data across hybrid environments, giving them greater control, visibility and performance consistency.

For more information about VSP One, please visit:

https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/storage-platforms/data-platform

The CRN Products of the Year Awards spotlight new or upgraded products that deliver meaningful benefits to solution providers and their customers. Each year, finalists are selected by the CRN editorial team across 32 technology categories and then rated by solution providers who have hands-on experience with the products. Based on those scores, winners are determined for each category and for three subcategories: technology; revenue and profit; and customer need.

VSP One brings together Hitachi Vantara's advanced storage, data resiliency and cloud technologies into a single, flexible platform that adapts as business requirements evolve. It provides unified management for block, file, object and mainframe data storage across on-premises and cloud environments, helping customers simplify operations and maintain continuous access to critical workloads. The platform delivers integrated cloud tiering, built-in ransomware protection, a 100% data availability guarantee and architecture designed for enhanced cybersecurity and data protection capabilities, as well as AI-ready performance and sustainability.

"The 2025 CRN Products of the Year Award winners represent a bold class of innovators dedicated to delivering standout products and features that drive real results for channel partners and their customers," said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. content and executive editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These honorees were chosen by solution providers who work with the products daily, making their insight a powerful guide for partners seeking to strengthen their portfolios. We applaud each winner and eagerly anticipate the continued innovation they'll bring to the industry."

Managing hybrid cloud environments has become increasingly complex, with recent research showing that 89% of organizations now use multiple public clouds and 73% combine public and private clouds. At the same time, industry analysis projects the global cloud storage market will grow from $145 billion in 2025 to $425 billion by 2030. This growing complexity, combined with rising power demands from AI, is driving enterprises to seek more efficient, resilient and sustainable ways to manage hybrid data seamlessly across multiple environments. VSP One addresses these challenges by unifying data environments across cloud and on-premises systems to deliver predictable performance, reduce energy waste and help keep data protected and always available.

"This recognition from CRN validates our focus on helping customers and partners simplify the complexity of hybrid cloud data environments," said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara. "VSP One brings together simplicity, security and sustainability in one platform. It enables organizations to unlock the full value of their data while advancing sustainability and delivering dependable outcomes at scale."

This recognition follows Hitachi Vantara's recent launch of VSP One Block High End, a next-generation expansion of the VSP One data platform built for AI and mission-critical workloads. The solution delivers all-flash NVMe performance, advanced cyber resilience and end-to-end data protection that meets U.S. government security standards. Together, the award and launch underscore Hitachi Vantara's momentum in delivering unified, secure and sustainable infrastructure that helps customers modernize their digital core and power intelligent data operations.

The latest honor also builds on VSP One's growing list of industry accolades. Earlier this year, the company earned a 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award from the Business Intelligence Group for Data Protection, recognized for the security innovations in VSP One Object. Hitachi Vantara was also named a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for High-Performance Storage Optimized for AI Workloads and a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Primary Storage, underscoring the company's continued innovation and leadership across enterprise, hybrid-cloud and AI-ready data infrastructure.

Full coverage of the 2025 Products of the Year Awards is available at www.CRN.com/poty. For more information about Hitachi Vantara, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

Additional Resources

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara