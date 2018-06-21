HitBTC Crypto Exchange Lists DAV - World's First "Coin of Transportation"

The DAV Foundation is developing a network where decentralized and ultimately autonomous vehicles from drones to cars to boats and ships are interconnected by a shared protocol where they can discover, communicate and transact with one another. The Foundation is supported by a stellar Advisory Board that includes executives with track records inside of Fortune 500 companies and government organizations such as NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The DAV network will link together riders, vendors, vehicles and payloads across the globe. Services that could be offered on the network include ride-hailing, couriers, food delivery, aerial inspections, aerial film production and many other transport-centered offerings.

DAV's crypto token is the world's first "Coin of Transportation", allowing access to what is intended to be a global network for all transportation services. The DAV network is an underlying infrastructure that is open-source, open to all, free to use and accessible with the DAV token.

About HitBTC

HitBTC is the world's most advanced cryptocurrency exchange. Since 2013, HitBTC has been providing markets for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Monero, USDT, and more than 300 cryptocurrencies in total. Created by outstanding technical minds, high-level finance professionals and experienced traders, HitBTC is delivering the most reliable, fast and powerful platform solution on the market. HitBTC has a representation office in Las Condes, Chile.

About the DAV Foundation

The DAV Foundation's mission is to promote and support research and development of the DAV network. The DAV Foundation is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.



