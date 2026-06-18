Hitch a ride in Boston, win a trip to Scotland

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the first match in Boston, the city is proving to be a charmed location for the Scotland Men's National Team. And it's not just the team making themselves at home in the city; specially designed tartan taxis are taking to the streets until June 19, drumming up support for the squad and inspiring passengers to take a trip to Scotland. Lucky passengers hitching a ride in a tartan taxi will get a taste of Scotland thanks to a selection of Scottish snacks from Dean's, Nairn's, Walker's Shortbread and IRN BRU, and could be in with a chance to win a trip to Scotland courtesy of AAA Travel.*

Scotland Right at Home in Boston - Squad of Tartan Taxis Drive Scottish Spirit Through the City copyright Stephen Landau_Good Traffic

To enter, visit AAA.com/VisitScotland, visit a AAA branch or scan the QR code in a tartan taxi.

*The tartan taxi promotion is organized by VisitScotland. Travel offers and sweepstakes are organized and administered by AAA Northeast as part of its independent travel services program. None of these promotional activities are affiliated with or endorsed by FIFA or any official tournament organizers.

Notes to Editors

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VisitScotland is Scotland's national tourism organisation. Its core purpose is to drive the visitor economy, growing its value in Scotland.

As an economic growth agency, VisitScotland's activity focuses on three key priorities – market development, place development and business and experience development.

VisitScotland's work helps deliver the ambitions of the national tourism strategy, Scotland Outlook 2030, for Scotland to be a world leader in 21st century tourism, and the national events strategy, Scotland the Perfect Stage.

It leverages tourism and events as a force for good for all of Scotland's people and places and builds Scotland's international profile as a leading place to visit, live, work, study and do business.

VisitScotland is a proud signatory of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism and Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency.

For VisitScotland's press releases go to Media Centre (visitscotland.org) tourism statistics and frequently asked questions go to http://www.visitscotland.org/

For holiday information on Scotland go to www.visitscotland.com

PLEASE NOTE

This copy was correct at the time of going to press. VisitScotland cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information and accepts no responsibility for any error or misrepresentation. All liability for loss, disappointment, negligence or other damage caused by the reliance on the information contained herewith, or in the event of any company, individual or firm ceasing to trade, is hereby excluded.

SOURCE VisitScotland