Next Stop, Scotland?

Going home isn't so bad when it looks like this...

BOSTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While others are planning their route to the final, Scotland is planning the route home, but it's not a time for disappointment! Scotland's lively fans, the Tartan Army, have captured hearts and minds across the US thanks to their renowned warmth, humour and infectious party spirit. Now it's time to follow them home to discover even more.

Eriskay football pitch is known for its bumpy surface and breath-taking views and was recognised by Fifa as one of the eight most remarkable places to play football in the world. © VisitScotland / Kenny Lam

Scotland's sporting summer has only just kicked off with more world-class events in store alongside vibrant festivals and unforgettable cultural experiences taking place across the country throughout the summer months and beyond.

With the countdown to the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 (23 July–2 August) firmly underway and Barbie: The Exhibition adding to the city's cultural buzz, there has never been a better time to explore Glasgow. The world-class sporting action will be complemented by the Glasgow 2026 Festival (23 May–9 August), which will transform the city into a summer-long celebration of performances, installations, music and community events. New direct flights from Newark to Glasgow with United Airlines are also making it easier than ever for US visitors to experience the city's vibrant cultural offering firsthand.

For those wanting to explore Scotland's football heritage, Glasgow is home to Football's Square Mile, the world's largest open-air football museum, as well as the Scottish Football Museum and the popular Glasgow Football Tour. Nearby Stirling is also home to the world's oldest known football, dating back to the 1500s, at The Smith Art Gallery & Museum. Those looking to venture a little further can also visit Eriskay Football Pitch, set on a tiny Hebridean island off Scotland's west coast and recognised by FIFA as one of the eight most remarkable football locations in the world.

Looking ahead

In July 2027, Scotland takes centre stage as the Tour de France arrives for its Grand Départ. Stage 1 sets off from Edinburgh on 2 July 2027, sweeping south through the Scottish Borders before crossing into England and onwards into Europe. Visitors can already start discovering the route through the Scottish Borders, known for its rolling hills, scenic landscapes and rich history.

From 11–18 July 2027, St Andrews will host the 155th Open Championship. The event comes five years after the landmark 150th Open in 2022, which attracted a record-breaking crowd of 290,000 fans from around the world.

So, while the journey on the pitch may be over, in Scotland, the real highlights are just beginning.

Notes to Editors

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It leverages tourism and events as a force for good for all of Scotland's people and places and builds Scotland's international profile as a leading place to visit, live, work, study and do business.

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SOURCE VisitScotland