Scotland Launches Tartan Taxi Takeover in Boston

Hitch a ride in Boston, win a trip to Scotland

BOSTON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tartan taxis are taking to the streets of Boston to celebrate the Scotland Men's National Team's appearance at the world's largest soccer event for the first time since 1998.

From June 12 to 19, specially designed tartan taxis will be available across the city, inspiring passengers with all things Scotland. Eleven taxis will be adorned in the Scottish Football Association tartan and emblazoned with the names of Scotland's current crop of top soccer talent to celebrate the Scotland Men's National Team playing two group games in the city.

Scotland Arrives in Boston: Squad of Tartan Taxis Drive Scottish Spirit Through the City. Copyright Stephen Landau / Good Traffic

Inspired by the team's exploits on the pitch, newly converted Scotland soccer fans can book exclusively priced vacations to Scotland starting from $599 with AAA Northeast travel advisors and AAA members will be able to enjoy double member benefits on select vacation packages to Scotland through July 19, 2026. And, while the team are busy on the pitch competing for glory, AAA Travel is offering the chance to win a $5,000 trip to Scotland, including round-trip airfare for two on JetBlue's nonstop service to Edinburgh.*

If that wasn't enough to inspire travel to Scotland, each taxi will be offering up a free taste of Scotland to passengers who take a ride in a cab courtesy of Walker's Shortbread, Dean's, Nairn's and IRN BRU. Each taxi will have a basket of tasty treats to tuck into while on the ride so passengers will be fuelled up for whatever the day has in store.

Jill Walker, Director of Marketing at VisitScotland said:

"Making noise for Scotland in the US when the eyes of the world are on the Scotland Men's National Team is a great opportunity to showcase the destination in our largest international market. We hope the national team and our lively Tartan Army will capture the hearts of soccer fans and Bostonians alike to inspire them to think about taking a trip to Scotland. Our activity in Boston will build on that feelgood factor and engage directly with US audiences, helping to raise awareness of our destination and drive future travel demand. With the option of two seasonal direct flights from Boston to Edinburgh with Delta Air Lines and JetBlue, it's easier than ever to get to Scotland."

For more information about planning a trip to Scotland, visit:

www.visitscotland.com

To enter, visit AAA.com/VisitScotland, visit a AAA branch or scan the QR code in a tartan taxi.

*The tartan taxi promotion is organized by VisitScotland. Travel offers and sweepstakes are organized and administered by AAA Northeast as part of its independent travel services program. None of these promotional activities are affiliated with or endorsed by FIFA or any official tournament organizers.

Notes to Editors

Follow us on X: @visitscotnews or @VisitScotland on Linkedin

VisitScotland is Scotland's national tourism organisation. Its core purpose is to drive the visitor economy, growing its value in Scotland.

As an economic growth agency, VisitScotland's activity focuses on three key priorities – market development, place development and business and experience development.

VisitScotland's work helps deliver the ambitions of the national tourism strategy, Scotland Outlook 2030, for Scotland to be a world leader in 21st century tourism, and the national events strategy, Scotland the Perfect Stage.

It leverages tourism and events as a force for good for all of Scotland's people and places and builds Scotland's international profile as a leading place to visit, live, work, study and do business.

VisitScotland is a proud signatory of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism and Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency.

For VisitScotland's press releases go to Media Centre (visitscotland.org) tourism statistics and frequently asked questions go to http://www.visitscotland.org/

For holiday information on Scotland go to www.visitscotland.com

PLEASE NOTE

This copy was correct at the time of going to press. VisitScotland cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information and accepts no responsibility for any error or misrepresentation. All liability for loss, disappointment, negligence or other damage caused by the reliance on the information contained herewith, or in the event of any company, individual or firm ceasing to trade, is hereby excluded.

SOURCE VisitScotland