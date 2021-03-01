Hitched, Inc. Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to FieldEye

"To communicate our renewed vision, a new identity for our company felt natural." — Jonathan Scheiner Tweet this

"2020 was a transformative year. Through unprecedented events, our customers realized an increased need for streamlined and thoughtful technology to bring efficiency to and visibility of their operations in the field," said Jonathan Scheiner, FieldEye CEO. "As a company, we listened closely and adapted right alongside them."

"Because of this evolution in our technology, we expanded our vision beyond a simple industrial marketplace," Jonathan continued. "Now, we have become a critical component of our customer's data pipelines and technology initiatives. To communicate our renewed vision, a new identity for our company felt natural."

For more information about the rebrand or to learn more about FieldEye, visit www.fieldeye.com.

About FieldEye

FieldEye is an intuitive and powerful industrial project management and procurement software solution for operations teams in industrial markets. From site planning, equipment sourcing, vendor management, quote tracking, and more, we are committed to putting the right tools and information at our customer's fingertips so they can focus on keeping operations cost-effective, safe, and environmentally friendly. To learn more, visit www.fieldeye.com.

SOURCE FieldEye

Related Links

http://www.fieldeye.com

