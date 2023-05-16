HitchFire Reveals First Ever Hitch Mounted Cook Station

A unique approach that provides a cargo and cooking solution in one compact unit

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitchFire, the leading provider of hitch mounted portable grills and accessories, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, the Cook Station. Designed to revolutionize the way outdoor enthusiasts prepare their meals, this cutting-edge cooking system offers convenience, versatility, and uncompromising quality.

The hitch mounted Cook Station is a game-changer for anyone who loves to cook and entertain in the great outdoors. With its easy-to-install hitch-based design, it effortlessly attaches to any standard vehicle receiver, transforming the back of your vehicle into a fully equipped kitchen on wheels. Whether you're camping, tailgating, or enjoying a weekend getaway, this portable Cook Station ensures you'll never compromise on functionality or convenience.

Key Features and Benefits:

Versatility at Your Fingertips: The Cook Station is built off the company's previous knock-out product, the Ledge, and boasts a spacious meal prep surface that doubles as a robust cargo transport platform during transit. Utilizing dual slide outs featuring a high-powered burner and a sink basin for washing up you can cook everything from sizzling breakfasts to mouthwatering barbecues, all in one compact unit. Easy Setup and Portability: The hitch mounted Cook Station can be effortlessly deployed within seconds and its compact size and lightweight construction make it perfect for road trips and outdoor adventures. Durability and Safety: Built to withstand the rigors of outdoor cooking, the hitch mounted Cook Station features a robust construction using the company's patent pending swing arm and is rated to carry up to 125lbs during transit. Its innovative design includes safety features such as secure locking mechanisms and heat-resistant handles, ensuring a worry-free cooking experience. Convenient Storage Solution: When not used as your camp kitchen the swing out platform provides 38"x24" of storage space for coolers, firewood, water, or other gear that can be secured during transit freeing up space in your car. The platform has ample tie downs and railings to keep your gear secure.

"We are thrilled to introduce the HitchFire Cook Station, a revolutionary product that caters to outdoor cooking enthusiasts looking for convenience, versatility, and exceptional performance," said Evan Currid, CEO of HitchFire. "With this new innovative solution, we aim to cement our commitment to Life at the Hitch providing an enhanced outdoor cooking experience, allowing our customers to enjoy gourmet meals wherever their adventures take them."

Available for pre-order on the company's official website HitchFire.com.

About HitchFire: Inspired by adventure, road trips, and the love of the outdoors, HitchFire leads a new category in hitch-based accessories, the rugged, hitch-mounted grills and accessories are purpose-built, made with the highest quality materials, and designed to withstand the roughest weather and toughest conditions for a world full of undiscovered trails and expeditions. It's not just a grill, It's Adventure Grilling™.

