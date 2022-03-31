HitchFire Unveils the New F20 Hitch Mounted Grill
Mar 31, 2022, 08:00 ET
More Power, Stainless Steel Components, and High-Performance Coating
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of the Forge 15 in 2019, HitchFire announced today the release of the F20, the next generation of their proprietary hitch mounted grills. The F20 has an impressive 20,000 BTUs of power packed into two independent burners allowing for individual temperature controls on either side of the grill. It also includes a heavy-duty stainless steel cooking grate and uniquely designed hooded stainless steel flame tamers for even cooking across the extra-large 18"x22" cooking surface.
The grill system is coupled with a stout tubular swing arm providing the convenience of grilling right off the tailgate, and when you are ready to pack up the grill swings in and latches securely at the back of the vehicle keeping the mess and unwanted smells out of your car. HitchFire has recognized the need and pioneered a new category focusing on hitch-based lifestyle accessories and brought an array of great products to complement their hitch mounted grills including the Ultimate Grill Station™, cutting boards, side burners and RV kits.
"The F20 is really the next step in performance for hitch-mounted grills and we are proud to add it to our fleet," said Evan Currid, HitchFire CEO and Founder. "Whether it is the F20, the Ultimate Grill Station, or any of our other great accessories, they all help tell our story of life around the hitch."
About HitchFire:
Inspired by adventure, road trips, and the love of the outdoors, HitchFire leads a new category in hitch-based lifestyle accessories, the rugged, hitch-mounted grills and accessories are purpose-built, made with the highest quality materials, and designed to withstand the roughest weather and toughest conditions for a world full of undiscovered trails and expeditions. It's not just a grill, It's Adventure Grilling™.
