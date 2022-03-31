HitchFire Unveils the New F20 Hitch Mounted Grill

The grill system is coupled with a stout tubular swing arm providing the convenience of grilling right off the tailgate, and when you are ready to pack up the grill swings in and latches securely at the back of the vehicle keeping the mess and unwanted smells out of your car. HitchFire has recognized the need and pioneered a new category focusing on hitch-based lifestyle accessories and brought an array of great products to complement their hitch mounted grills including the Ultimate Grill Station™, cutting boards, side burners and RV kits.

"The F20 is really the next step in performance for hitch-mounted grills and we are proud to add it to our fleet," said Evan Currid, HitchFire CEO and Founder. "Whether it is the F20, the Ultimate Grill Station, or any of our other great accessories, they all help tell our story of life around the hitch."

About HitchFire:

Inspired by adventure, road trips, and the love of the outdoors, HitchFire leads a new category in hitch-based lifestyle accessories, the rugged, hitch-mounted grills and accessories are purpose-built, made with the highest quality materials, and designed to withstand the roughest weather and toughest conditions for a world full of undiscovered trails and expeditions. It's not just a grill, It's Adventure Grilling™.

