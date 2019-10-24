HITEC Announces Graduating Emerging Executive Program Fellows for 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC is pleased to recognize 49 fellows for their successful completion of the 2019 Emerging Executive Program. Click here to see a list of the 2019 Graduating Fellows.

The HITEC Emerging Executive Program is a nine-month, cohort-based program that develops emerging and high-potential Hispanic technology leaders looking to become tomorrow's executive leaders. The work of the Emerging Executive Program continues to be central to HITEC's core mission – to develop future Hispanic technology and business leaders.

Critical to the success of HITEC's Emerging Executive Program are the mentors who volunteer their time by contributing to the executive and leadership development of its members.

As HITEC continues to grow, it provides members with game-changing personal and professional development opportunities such as EEP, in an effort to build a stronger pipeline of the next generation of technology and business leaders who just happen to be Hispanic.

"The EEP provided me the opportunity to grow my leadership competency through education, leadership examples I could relate to, and a deeper understanding of our human nature. I'm grateful for the confidence and community gained," said Sarah Adair, Senior Engineering Program Manager, Microsoft.

"It is an honor and privilege to have the ability to successfully mentor young Hispanics on their way up the corporate ladder. As such, I feel rewarded and valued, and strongly recommend giving back and mentoring," said Adam Vazquez, Vice President IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Since 2014 HITEC has worked to develop the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders through the Emerging Executive Program. Since 2014, 191 leaders have completed the program, advancing in their careers and helping contribute to our growing community of Hispanic technology executives.

The 2019 HITEC EEP Fellows will be recognized during the HITEC Silicon Valley Leadership Summit on October 24th, 2019 hosted by Oracle in Redwood Shores, California.

HITEC Corporate Partners, Silver level and higher, have the opportunity to identify top performers and recommend them to participate in the program. HITEC will receive applications for the 2020 HITEC Emerging Executive Program from January 15th, 2020 to April 15th, 2020. HITEC Corporate Partners will be able to submit their applications online at hitecglobal.org/EEP.

