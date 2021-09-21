HITEC Names Latina CEO Lili Gil Valletta to Prestigious 2022 Top 100 List for Developing Innovative AI-Powered Research Platform CulturIntel

The HITEC 100 list is a compilation of the top Hispanic professionals in the technology industry from across the United States and celebrates their leadership and achievements in all sectors of the industry. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities. Individuals included on the list were selected by the 2021 Awards Committee. Nominations are solicited from HITEC members and the general public.

"HITEC's vision is to connect, inspire and grow influential Hispanic technology executives while developing the next generation of leaders," said Omar Duque , HITEC President. "These 100 leaders represent the very best in our community. Their stories reflect the drive and innovative spirit of the Hispanic community in general and we're proud to recognize them."

"It is my honor and privilege to be networked with such an amazing group of technology leaders," said HITEC Chairman Guillermo Diaz Jr . "The HITEC 100 are not only leading transformation and growth for their respective businesses, but are true examples for the next generation of 'I can be, what I can see.'"

"A key part of HITEC's push up / pull up mission is the recognition of key Hispanic technology leaders. Recognition brings visibility to those seeking inspiration and to those searching for colleagues to drive forward transformation," said Lucia Soares , HITEC Board Member and Chair of the Awards Committee.

"In the last year, technology has played an ever-increasing importance in business resilience and innovation. These 100 leaders were pivotal to their business' success and we are incredibly proud to recognize these outstanding women and men who inspire us every day with their business impact, community engagement and impact on technology. Together, we are building the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders," Soares said.

"It's a great honor to be recognized as part of the HITEC 100 list for developing technology that taps into the human insights that brands and other organizations need to better serve today's fast changing and diverse world", said Lili Gil Valletta, Co-founder and CEO of CIEN+ and CulturIntel. "Awards like this motivate us to keep on disrupting and globalizing how we better understand people's needs with agility and scale, worldwide using our tech."

For more than a decade, HITEC has honored Hispanic professionals on the HITEC 100 list as part of the organization's mission to increase Hispanic representation and build stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry. This mission aligns with CIEN+'s value proposition and belief that culture, creativity and data-driven insights strengthen inclusive business performance.Powered by it's Culturintel technology, CIEN+ is positioned to Unlock the Power of Cultural Intelligence®.

The awardees on the HITEC 100 list will be recognized virtually during the HITEC 100 Awards Celebration on December 9, 2021.

To view the full list of the HITEC 100, please visit https://hitecglobal.org/page/HITEC-100-2022 . To learn more about CIEN+ please visit www.cien.plus .

About HITEC

HITEC is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and IT technology executives who have built outstanding careers in information technology. HITEC's premier network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and information technology centric world. These global leaders include executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned technology firms across the Americas.

About CIEN+ & CULTURINTEL

CIEN+ believes in the power of culture as a driver for impact and growth. The award-winning cultural intelligence® firm offers proprietary AI-powered market research with CulturIntel, business strategy and creative marketing solutions designed to reach today's diverse and fast-changing market.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Denver, Minneapolis and Colombia, CIEN+'s roster of clients include some of the world's most iconic companies, including American Express, CVS, Google, Johnson & Johnson, Kroger, Merck, Nestle, Optum, PepsiCo, Prudential and UnitedHealth Group, among others. The agency is proudly a minority-owned and woman-owned business, founded by immigrants and former corporate executives Lili Gil Valletta and Enrique Arbelaez, who dared to create the company they wished to hire during their corporate careers: one driven by data and inspired by culture. For more information visit: www.cien.plus and www.culturintel.com .

