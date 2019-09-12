HITEC Recognizes 100 Most Influential Hispanics in Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC) announced today the 100 most influential Hispanic leaders in technology - the HITEC 100. Click here to view the full list of the HITEC 100 .

"HITEC is proud to recognize the top 100 technology executive leaders that happen to be Hispanic. Not only do they represent the top tier talent that is making a positive impact on the technology industry, they also serve as role models to the next generation of leaders that are accelerating in their respective businesses and communities," said HITEC Chairman, Guillermo Diaz, Jr., Senior Vice President, Customer Transformation, Cisco Systems, Inc.

This year, 47 of the awardees are leaders at Fortune 500 companies and 46 awardees are women, the highest number of women ever recognized on the HITEC 100.

For more than a decade, HITEC has highlighted the value that Hispanic leaders create in technology. This is part of the organization's mission to celebrate and increase Hispanic representation, building stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.

"The HITEC 100 is a true testament to the ever-growing talent in the technology industry represented by Hispanic executives. This year, we are proud to recognize a diverse group of accomplished leaders, 46% of which are women. These Hispanic leaders are driving and setting the tone of this transformative era of digital disruption," said HITEC Board Member and Chair of the Awards Committee, Juan Carlos Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, rational7.

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. HITEC 100 awardees will be recognized during the HITEC Awards Gala benefiting the HITEC Foundation on October 24, 2019 held at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront.

Nominations for the HITEC 100 are solicited from HITEC members, partners and the general public. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities.

