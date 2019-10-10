HITEC Recognizes Microsoft as Corporation of the Year During the HITEC Awards Gala

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft to receive prestigious Corporation of the Year Award for their exemplary leadership and commitment to the Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC) and the Hispanic community.

Microsoft has been a committed HITEC partner and champion since 2017, hosting HITEC's 2018 Summer Leadership Summit at their Redmond headquarters. Microsoft embodies the spirit of the HITEC Familia. Their leadership in technology and inclusion serve as an example as we collectively work to build the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders.

Every year, HITEC recognizes an organization that contributes to the advancement of technology while demonstrating proactive leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion. HITEC is proud to recognize Microsoft as Corporation of the Year for 2019.

"For Microsoft to fulfill its mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, we must strive for a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture," said Andy Erlandson, Microsoft General Manager. "We are fostering diversity and inclusion through our partnership with HITEC by supporting and promoting the personal and professional growth of our Hispanic and Latinx professionals. We are extremely proud to be recognized by HITEC as the 2019 Corporation of the Year."

"Microsoft's level of commitment to and engagement with HITEC epitomizes the values they stand for, seamlessly aligning with HITEC's core mission to equip Latinx leaders with the resources and community that are essential to their advancement and growth, " stated Guillermo Diaz, Jr. HITEC Chairman and Senior Vice President, Customer Transformation, Cisco Systems, Inc. "HITEC is fortunate and honored to have Microsoft as its partner and ally."

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. Part of the organization's mission is to celebrate and increase Hispanic representation, building stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.

The HITEC Awardees will be recognized during the HITEC Awards Gala benefiting the HITEC Foundation on October 24, 2019 held at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront.

