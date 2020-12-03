HITEC Recognizes Nina Vaca, Chairman & CEO of Pinnacle Group, as Estrella Award Recipient During the HITEC Awards Celebration

It is an honor to follow in the footsteps of so many iconic IT leaders who previously received this recognition. Tweet this

"Winning the Estrella award in 2019 was so joyous for me, following in Eddie, Maria, and Thaddeus' footsteps was an honor. When your "familia" acknowledges the impact you are having across technology, business, and most importantly on our young leaders, it is a proud feeling like no other," shared HITEC Board Member, Miriam Hernadez-Kakol, Principal & Global Head of Management Consulting Practice at KPMG. "That is why this year having the opportunity to celebrate Nina as our shining "Estrella" is so rewarding and so appropriate. In a year like no other, Nina represents the best of our entrepreneurial heritage and embodies our push up and pull up mission. Nina is an empathetic leader with passion and energy that serves as a role model for our own rising stars. Congratulations Nina – love that we share this award!"

Nina founded Pinnacle Group in 1996 and has served as its Chairman and CEO for over two decades, a provider of information technology and workforce solutions and has been named the Fastest-Growing Women-Owned Business in the United States by the Women Presidents' Organisation in 2015 and 2018. What started as a one-woman IT staffing firm has grown into a workforce solutions powerhouse providing multiple service lines to industry leaders in the telecommunications, financial services, transportation, and technology industries. Over the years, Nina has received numerous awards and recognition for her business success, including ALPFA's 50 Most Powerful Latinas and the HITEC 100 List.

"HITEC is doing an incredible job highlighting the impact that Hispanics have in the IT industry and the incredible opportunity this presents to propel the community and the country forward," said Nina Vaca. "It is an honor and a privilege to follow in the footsteps of so many iconic IT leaders who previously received this recognition and I will do my best to live up to the amazing example they have set."

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. Part of the organization's mission to celebrate and increase Hispanic representation, building stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.

HITEC Awardees will be recognized during the HITEC Awards Celebration, December 8, 2020, held virtually.

