HITEC Recognizes Patricia Rios of KPMG as Member of the Year

"Patricia has gone above and beyond with her dedication and leadership to the HITEC community and its programs," shared Darrell Higueros, HITEC Board Member, CEO at Next Generation, Inc. "It is a true testament of the type of caring and giving person she is."

Patricia has demonstrated above and beyond leadership and passion for HITEC and the community it serves. She serves on both the HITEC Corporate Board of Advisors and the Foundation Board of Directors since 2017 and 2018, respectively. Patricia is an invaluable champion to the organization with her leadership in the Board Readiness Program presented by KPMG, an initiative she has led for the past 3 years to provide leaders resources and guidance to corporate Board roles. She is also a devoted champion to HITEC's philanthropic arm, the HITEC Foundation, carving out a pathway to the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders.

"Whether it is the HITEC Foundation, the broader HITEC community or even beyond any corporate or HITEC boundaries, Patricia is always looking and pushing for new ways and ideas to improve our brand and bringing up Hispanics in tech," stated HITEC Chairman Guillermo Diaz, Jr., CEO of Kloudspot. "It is my honor to have her in my path, but more importantly the path of HITEC and super proud to see her gain this award."

"I am honored to receive this award and grateful to both HITEC and KPMG for their commitment to developing a pipeline of diverse and inclusive leaders prepared to serve on corporate boards," said Patricia Rios. "HITEC's mission to connect, inspire and grow influential Hispanic/Latinx technology executives while developing the next generation of leaders is critical given the underrepresentation of Hispanics serving on Boards and in the technology field".

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. HITEC Awardees will be recognized during the HITEC Awards Celebration, December 8, 2020, held virtually.

