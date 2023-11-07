Hitek Global Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitek Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HKIT) (the "Company"), a China-based information technology consulting and solutions service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Ms. Xiaoyang Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hitek Global Inc. commented, "We are proud to share our robust financial performance for the first half of fiscal year 2023, which underscores another six months of growth and profitability. At the beginning of 2023, China saw the COVID-19 pandamic impact receding, paving the way for a market revival. Amidst these positive changes, we stood strong, adapted to the evolving market landscape, and demonstrated remarkable resilience. Our revenues witnessed a steady rise of 3.1% from the same period of last year, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. In light of this improved environment and the wealth of opportunities it presents, we believe the time is ripe for expansion. We plan to work diligently to diversify our business into new areas, particularly in supply chain finance and Software as a Service (SaaS). We believe these strategic moves will enrich our business portfolio and position us for enduring success in the ever-evolving market landscape."

First Half 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $2.95 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, increased by 3.1% from $2.86 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit was $1.50 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.84 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross margin was 50.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 64.4% for the same period of last year.
  • Net income was $0.62 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.64 million for the same period of last year.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.05 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.06 for the same period of last year.

First Half 2023 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenues were $2.95 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, increased by 3.1% from $2.86 million for the same period of last year. The overall increase in revenue was mainly resulted from the increase of hardware sales.

  • Revenue generated from hardware sales was $1.31 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, increased by 64.3% from $0.80 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly from large customer sales.
  • Revenue generated from software sales was $0.78 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased by 29.5% from $1.10 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to decrease of software sales to large customers.
  • Revenue generated from tax devices and services was $0.86 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased by 10.5% from $0.96 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was due to the new policies carried from January 2021 that the new taxpayers in Xiamen could get free tax Ukeys from the Tax authorization.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $1.50 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.84 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin was 50.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 64.4% for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease of software sales with high gross profit margin.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $0.99 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased by 8.0% from $1.08 million for the same period of last year.

  • Selling expenses were $325 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased by 99.9% from $291,272 for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly because of the decrease of the Company's sales commission in connection with obtaining new orders in 2023.
  • General and administrative expenses were $0.99 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, increased by 25.9% from $0.79 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the increase of auding fee of $152,260, other fees related to offering of $99,514, impairment losses of $72,472 and offset with the decrease of salary expense of $120,536.

Operating Income

Operating income was $0.51 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.76 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in operating income in 2022 was primary due to the decrease in gross profit.

Other Income

Other income was $0.44 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, increased by 254.9% from $0.12 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase of investment income of $94,970 and increase of government subsidies of $140,314.

Net Income

Net income was $0.62 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.64 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.05 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.06 for the same period of last year.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash of $5.50 million, compared to $1.20 million as of December 31, 2022.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.20 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $4.22 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $11.00 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $7.64 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $15.14 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.09 million for the same period of last year.

About Hitek Global Inc.

Hitek Global Inc., headquartered in Xiamen, China, is an information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider in China. The Company has two lines of business: 1) services to small and medium businesses, which consists of Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System ("ACTCS") tax devices, ACTCS services, and IT services, and 2) services to large businesses, which consists of hardware sales and software sales. The Company's vision is to become a one-stop consulting destination for holistic IT and other business consulting services in China. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.xmhitek.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

December 31,


2023

2022

Assets

(Unaudited) 



Current assets





Cash

$

5,495,270

$

1,203,160

Short-term investments

6,727,141


4,290,348

Accounts receivable, net

1,263,451


3,271,218

Accounts receivable - related party, net

-


399,465

Advances to suppliers, net

342,737


481,769

Inventories, net

456,516


430,670

Deferred offering cost

-


917,446

Loans receivable

7,487,166


1,013,157

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

602,496


94,925

Total current assets

22,374,777


12,102,158









Non-current assets







Non-current accounts receivable

5,165,528


4,209,546

Non-current advance to a third party

401,647


421,679

Non-current loan receivable

-


4,342,100

Property, equipment and software, net

235,395


122,967

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,800


6,641

Long-term investments

5,000,000


-

Total non-current assets

10,807,370


9,102,933

Total Assets

$

33,182,147

$

21,205,091









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities









Accounts payable

$

559,573

$

696,734

Advances from customers

70,538


-

Loan payable

2,550,423


506,578

Deferred revenue

503,757


977,054

Taxes payable

1,708,684


1,671,322

Due to related parties

1,114


598

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

310,772


348,167

Operating lease liabilities

3,162


3,242

Total current liabilities

5,708,023


4,203,695









Non-current Liabilities







Loan payable, non-current

-


2,171,050

Deferred income tax liabilities, non-current

1,515,182


1,300,421

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,638


3,399

Total non-current liabilities

1,516,820


3,474,870

Total Liabilities

7,224,843


7,678,565









Commitments and Contingencies

-


-









Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share, 490,000,000 shares authorized;
   14,392,364 shares and 10,987,679 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30,
   2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

1,439


1,099

Additional paid-in capital

16,721,551


2,628,356

Statutory reserve

836,215


836,215

Retained earnings

9,174,695


10,340,107

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(776,596)


(279,251)

Total Shareholders' Equity

25,957,304


13,526,526









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

33,182,147

$

21,205,091

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Revenues

$

2,948,115

$

2,859,150

Cost of revenues

(1,448,835)


(1,019,028)

Gross profit

1,499,280


1,840,122









Operating expenses:







General and administrative

991,254


787,113

Selling

325


291,272

Total operating expenses

991,579


1,078,385









Operating income

507,701


761,737









Other income (expense)







Government subsidies

148,902


8,588

Net investment income (loss)

88,846


(6,124)

Interest income



364,042


250,666

Interest expense

(160,319)


(122,765)

Other expense, net

(1,257)


(6,325)

Total other income

440,214


124,040









Income before provision for income taxes

947,915


885,777

Income tax expense

325,941


247,350









Net income

$

621,974

$

638,427

Comprehensive loss







Net income

621,974


638,427

Foreign currency translation loss

(497,345)


(638,625)









Comprehensive income (loss)

$

124,629

$

(198)

Earnings per ordinary share







– Basic and diluted

$

0.05

$

0.06









Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding







– Basic and diluted

12,122,574


10,987,679

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Six Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Operating Activities





Net income

$

621,974

$

638,427

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation



15,185


11,367

Amortization of right of use assets 



1,598


-

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,444


-

Accrued interest income from loans, net

(47,807)


(23,163)

Net investment (gain) loss



(88,846)


6,124

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses of receivables and advances to suppliers

71,984


(4,241)

Reversal of obsolete inventories provision



(4,469)


(2,853)

Deferred income tax

289,720


163,677

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Short-term investments – trading securities

400,374


3,742,348

Accounts receivable

(1,081,209)


(1,015,176)

Accounts receivable – related party

398,622


216,190

Advances to suppliers

469,979


44,047

Deferred offering cost

(130,134)


60,000

Inventories

(44,044)


(228,306)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(189,358)


34,285

Accounts payable

(109,021)


25,606

Advances from customers

73,900


-

Deferred revenue

(447,227)


313,257

Taxes payable

122,326


176,134

Operating lease liabilities

(1,598)


-

Due to related parties

571


(3,450)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(123,095)


68,040

Net cash provided by operating activities

200,869


4,222,313









Investing Activities







Advance payment for software development

(346,635)


(122,207)

Loans to third parties

(2,986,321)


(6,176,843)

Repayment from third-party loans

600,000


207,247

Prepayment for renovation

(123,597)


-

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(140,536)


-

Purchases of held-to-maturity investments

(8,000,000)


(1,544,211)

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,997,089)


(7,636,014)









Financing activities:







 Borrowing from third parties

-


3,088,422

 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares

15,142,902


-

  Net cash provided by financing activities

15,142,902


3,088,422









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(54,572)


(75,210)

Net increase (decrease) in cash

4,292,110


(400,489)

Cash at beginning of period

1,203,160


2,091,308

Cash at end of period

$

5,495,270

$

1,690,819









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$

21,104

$

34,202

Cash paid for interest

$

80,159

$

94,969









Non-cash transactions:







Deferred offering cost

$

1,049,367

$

-

SOURCE Hitek Global Inc.

