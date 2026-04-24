Hitek Global Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitek Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HKIT) (the "Company"), a China-based information technology consulting and solutions service provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Ms. Xiaoyang Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hitek Global Inc. commented, "Fiscal 2025 was a year of strategic progress and stabilized growth. Amid market pressures in tax devices and services, we returned to potential revenue growth driven by hardware growth and operational efficiency. "

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was approximately $6.5 million in fiscal year 2025, as compared to approximately $2.9 million in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to the increase in sale of selected safety monitoring equipment to petrochemical companies.

Revenue generated from hardware sales was approximately $6.1 million in fiscal year 2025, as compared to approximately $1.7 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was due mainly to the increase in sales of selected safety monitoring equipment to petrochemical companies, and such increased sales drove a substantial growth in our hardware and equipment revenue.

Revenue generated from Tax devices and service was approximately $0.3 million in fiscal year 2025, as compared to approximately $0.4 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was due mainly to the tax bureau providing free electronic invoices, which has negatively impacted demand for our fee-based tax services.

Revenue generated from CIS software was approximately $0.2 million in fiscal year 2025, as compared to approximately $0.8 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was due mainly to our large customers reducing their procurement, even though two gained new customers in 2025. As the updated software can satisfy market demand and the Company is negotiating more sales contracts with new customers, we expect software sales will increase in the future.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was approximately $0.7 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease from approximately $1.0 million in fiscal year 2024. Our gross margin as a percentage of revenue decreased to 10.6% for the year ended December 31, 2025 from 34.6% for 2024. The decrease in gross margin was mainly due to the increase in hardware sales and the reduced proportion of software sales revenue in 2025, which historically had a gross margin in excess of 50%.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were approximately $2.5 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase from approximately $2.8 million in fiscal year 2024.

Selling expenses were $4,478 in fiscal year 2025, an increase by 161.0% from $1,716 in fiscal year 2024. The increase in selling expense was mainly attributable to the increase in one-off program marketing and promotion expense.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 10.0% or $273,901 to $2,477,412 for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $2,751,313 in 2024. The decrease was mainly due to (1) the decrease of equity transaction fees of $123,374, as we did not conduct any private placement or other equity financing activities in 2025, as compared to one private placement completed in 2024; and (2) the decrease of $138,972 in donation to an education facility.

Other Income

Other income was $1,920,126 and $890,201 for years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The increase was primarily due to the increase in net investment income of approximately $1.0 million in 2025.

Net Income

Net income was $180,142 for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $1,076,832 from net loss of $896,690 for 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash of $3.6 million, compared to $7.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $1,535,849 for the year ended December 31, 2025. This was an increase of $847,311 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $688,538 in 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities was $2,109,565 for the year ended December 31, 2025. This was an decrease of $7,451,231 compared to net cash used in investing activities of $9,560,796 in 2024.

There was no financing activities during the year ended December 31, 2025. The net cash provided by financing activities for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $8.2 million attributable to a private placement.

About Hitek Global Inc.

Hitek Global Inc., headquartered in Xiamen, China, is an IT consulting and solutions service provider focusing on delivering services to business in various industry sectors in China. As of the date of this annual report, we have two lines of businesses— 1) services to small and medium businesses ("SMEs"), which consists of Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System ("ACTCS") tax devices, ACTCS services, and 2) services to large businesses, which consists of hardware sales and software sales. We expect to actively develop our system integration services and online service platform in the near future. Our vision is to become a one-stop consulting destination for holistic IT and other business consulting services in China. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.xmhitek.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

The following tables summarize our results of operations for the periods indicated:

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







December 31,





2025



2024

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,611,999



$ 7,236,798

Short-term investments



18,044,168





22,932,540

Accounts receivable, net



5,407,989





1,385,761

Advance to suppliers, net



290,680





11,315

Inventories, net



79,411





154,471

Loans receivable



6,020,220





958,996

Other receivable



6,846,247





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



491,712





1,506,297

Total current assets



40,792,426





34,186,178



















Non-current assets















Accounts receivable - non-current



1,027,421





2,227,089

Loan receivable - non-current



285,996





4,383,982

Property, equipment and software, net



475,189





744,941

Total non-current assets



1,788,606





7,356,012

Total Assets

$ 42,581,032



$ 41,542,190



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 292,065



$ 255,950

Advance from customers



-





11,034

Loan payable – related party



2,645,465





479,498

Deferred revenue



73,059





55,720

Taxes payable



1,795,736





1,680,476

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



148,342





130,691

Total current liabilities



4,954,667





2,613,369



















Non-current Liabilities















Loan payable – related party



-





2,054,992

Deferred income tax liabilities, non-current



1,616,053





1,598,909

Total non-current liabilities



1,616,053





3,653,901

Total Liabilities



6,570,720





6,267,270



















Commitments and Contingencies



-





-



















Shareholders' Equity















Class A Ordinary Shares, US$0.0001 par value; 431,808,000 shares authorized,

21,107,364 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024.



2,111





2,111

Class B Ordinary Shares, US$0.0001 par value; 58,192,000 shares authorized,

8,192,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024.



819





819

Additional paid-in capital



24,920,060





24,920,060

Statutory reserve



836,215





836,215

Retained earnings



10,671,200





10,491,058

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(420,093)





(975,343)

Total Shareholders' Equity



36,010,312





35,274,920



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 42,581,032



$ 41,542,190



















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

















HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023

Revenues

$ 6,536,184



$ 2,904,950



$ 4,563,731

Cost of revenues



(5,845,713)





(1,899,065)





(2,642,491)

Gross profit



690,471





1,005,885





1,921,240



























Operating expenses:























General and administrative



2,477,412





2,751,313





1,819,531

Selling



4,478





1,716





648

Total operating expenses



2,481,890





2,753,029





1,820,179



























Operating (loss) income



(1,791,419)





(1,747,144)





101,061



























Other income (expense)























Government subsidies



-





-





569,928

Net investment gain



1,382,934





336,241





330,552

Interest income



843,346





921,228





911,875

Interest expense



(308,870)





(313,937)





(313,861)

Deregistration cost



-





(104,127)





-

Other income (expense), net



2,716





50,796





(5,029)

Total other income, net



1,920,126





890,201





1,493,465



























Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



128,707





(856,943)





1,594,526

Income tax (benefit) expense



(51,435)





39,747





546,885



























Net income (loss)

$ 180,142



$ (896,690)



$ 1,047,641

Comprehensive (loss) income























Net income (loss)

$ 180,142



$ (896,690)



$ 1,047,641

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



555,250





(365,976)





(330,116)



























Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 735,392



$ (1,262,666)



$ 717,525

Earnings (loss) per ordinary share























– Basic and diluted

$ 0.01



$ (0.04)



$ 0.08



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding























– Basic and diluted



21,107,364





20,603,614





13,257,469



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Years Ended December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023



Ordinary

Shares*



Class A

Ordinary

Shares*



Class B

Ordinary

Shares*



Additional















Accumulated

other



Total





Number

of

shares



Amount



Number

of

shares



Amount



Number

of

shares



Amount



paid-in

capital



Statutory

reserve



Retained

earnings



comprehensive

loss



Shareholders'

Equity

Balance as of

December 31,

2022



8,247,913



$ 1,099





-



$ -





-



$ -



$ 2,628,356



$ 836,215



$ 10,340,107



$ (279,251)



$ 13,526,526

Shares issued



68,094





340





-





-





-





-





14,093,195





-





-





-





14,093,535

Foreign currency

translation

adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





(330,116)





(330,116)

Net income



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





1,047,641





-





1,047,641

Balance as of

December 31,

2023



8,316,007



$ 1,439





-



$ -





-



$ -



$ 16,721,551



$ 836,215



$ 11,387,748



$ (609,367)



$ 28,337,586

Shares re-

designated and

re-classified



(8,316,007)





(1,439)





124,007





620





8,192,000





819





-





-





-





-





-

Issuance of

common stock

and warrants in

private

placement



-





-





298,140





1,491





-





-





8,198,509





-





-





-





8,200,000

Foreign currency

translation

adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





(365,976)





(365,976)

Net loss



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





(896,690)





-





(896,690)

Balance as of

December 31,

2024



-



$ -





422,147



$ 2,111





8,192,000



$ 819



$ 24,920,060



$ 836,215



$ 10,491,058



$ (975,343)



$ 35,274,920

Foreign currency

translation

adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





555,250





555,250

Net income



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





180,142





-





180,142

Balance as of

December 31,

2025



-



$ -





422,147



$ 2,111





8,192,000



$ 819



$ 24,920,060



$ 836,215



$ 10,671,200



$ (420,093)



$ 36,010,312



























































































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income (loss)

$ 180,142



$ (896,690)



$ 1,047,641

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in

operating activities:























Depreciation



294,191





259,554





50,662

Amortization of right-of-use assets



-





-





3,167

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



-





-





1,413

Accrued interest income from loans, net



(134,261)





(225,665)





(102,418)

Net investment gain



(998,244)





(58,130)





(208,626)

Provision for (reversal of) expected credit losses of receivables

and advance to suppliers



344,715





366,736





(2,325)

Provision for obsolete inventories



485





-





5,559

Deferred income tax



(51,435)





39,747





339,332

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Short-term investments – trading securities



1,626,456





(2,612,671)





(1,696,545)

Accounts receivable



(2,982,936)





2,990,258





567,480

Accounts receivable – related party



-





-





390,197

Advance to suppliers



(271,328)





(8,175)





472,219

Deferred offering cost



-





-





(130,134)

Inventories



79,126





59,802





194,872

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



295,234





65,672





(13,028)

Accounts payable



26,557





(265,203)





(146,642)

Advance from customers



(11,205)





6,640





4,632

Deferred revenue



14,497





(9,389)





(787,062)

Taxes payable



40,552





(281,961)





291,578

Operating lease liabilities



-





-





(3,167)

Due to related parties



-





-





(584)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



11,605





(119,063)





(340,133)

Net cash used in operating activities



(1,535,849)





(688,538)





(61,912)



























Cash flows from investing activities























Advance payment for software development



-





(290,488)





(339,309)

Loans to third parties



(3,918,261)





(2,899,088)





(11,260,542)

Repayment from third-party loans



3,208,696





5,338,780





8,830,933

Prepayment for office renovation



-





-





(150,156)

Purchases of property and equipment



-





-





(186,499)

Purchases of held-to-maturity investments



(11,600,000)





(18,200,000)





(11,000,000)

Redemption of held-to-maturity investments



9,200,000





7,500,000





7,159,018

Refund of (payment for) deposit for acquisition



1,000,000





(1,010,000)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(2,109,565)





(9,560,796)





(6,946,555)



























Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares



-





8,200,000





15,142,902

Net cash provided by financing activities



-





8,200,000





15,142,902



























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



20,615





(25,405)





(26,058)

Net (decrease) increase in cash



(3,624,799)





(2,074,739)





8,108,377

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year



7,236,798





9,311,537





1,203,160

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

$ 3,611,999



$ 7,236,798



$ 9,311,537



























Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:























Cash paid for income taxes

$ -



$ 79,138



$ 36,504

Cash paid for interest

$ -



$ 51,420



$ 287,706



























Non-cash transactions:























Deferred offering cost

$ -



$ -



$ 1,049,367

Recognition of other receivable upon termination of investment

agreement related to short-term investments

$ 6,846,247



$ -



$ -



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Hitek Global Inc.