Hitem3D Becomes Callable via OpenClaw Skills, Enabling Structured Image-to-3D Generation

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitem3D, developed by Math Magic, has recently been published as a callable Skill on OpenClaw's ClawHub, enabling developers to invoke image-to-3D generation through structured agent workflows. The release allows OpenClaw agents to execute 3D generation tasks via API-based Skill invocation, as demand grows for programmable and repeatable AI pipelines.

Packaging 3D Generation as a Callable Skill

The Skill encapsulates Hitem3D's generation capabilities into a standardized execution flow. Within OpenClaw, agents first verify API credentials, then detect task types—such as single-image, multi-view, batch processing, or portrait generation—before confirming parameters including model version, resolution, output format, and generation mode.

Once configured, the agent submits the generation job via API, polls execution status, and returns downloadable results along with a structured parameter summary. In cases of failure, workflows may include retry guidance, such as adjusting resolution or input quality.

Parameterization for Flexible Use Cases

The Skill exposes a defined capability matrix, allowing developers to control model variants, resolution tiers, output formats such as GLB, OBJ, STL, FBX, and USDZ, as well as generation modes including geometry-only or integrated texturing. This enables the same workflow to support use cases from previews to fabrication-oriented outputs.

At the model level, Hitem3D applies a structure-aware integrated texture generation approach, integrating geometry and texture generation within a unified workflow designed to improve surface consistency and downstream compatibility. This helps reduce visible seams and avoids many common texture-related issues.

Designed for Downstream Usability

The system reduces isolated or unsupported mesh elements, improving downstream usability. Outputs are compatible with common slicing software, where models can be prepared using standard repair tools.

Models may require minor adjustments before printing. In internal tests, most outputs were processed with minimal manual intervention, often using built-in auto-repair features. Wall thickness can be adjusted for typical FDM and resin printing requirements.

Developers can explore the Skill implementation and integrate it into their own agent workflows at: https://clawhub.ai/lihuihui-bj/hitem3d.

Hitem3D v2.0 is now available worldwide. Learn more about Hitem3D v2.0 and explore sample outputs at hitem3d.ai and hitem3d.ai/3dprinting/use-case.

About Hitem3D

Hitem3D, pioneered by Math Magic (founded 2024), converts single or multi-view images into production-ready 3D models for 3D printing, industrial design, and game asset creation. The platform serves users in more than 150 countries and integrates into professional digital production workflows.

SOURCE Math Magic