Hitesh Vashistha Joins Dovel Technologies as Chief Growth Officer

Vashistha brings more than 25 years of government industry experience and has a strong track record leading strategic growth initiatives in the federal health market, including nine years leading business development for health informatics division and strategic capture for Corporate Business Development at ICF, and most recently leading growth and strategy for the Health Group at Perspecta.

"Organic growth is a key strategic focus for the company and Tesh's experience, particularly in the federal health space, will help us to further develop and mature our BD competencies," said Damon Griggs, Dovel's CEO. "We are thrilled to have Tesh join the team as we expand our capabilities in support of our current and prospective customers."

Dovel's solutions help customers integrate complex systems and manage information, allowing for rapid decision-making in data-rich environments. With sustained growth over the last six years, Dovel has transitioned from a small business to a successful mid-size enterprise with over 2200 personnel.

"I am incredibly impressed by the capabilities Dovel brings to bear in meeting current, and future challenges in the government market," commented Vashistha. "I look forward to working with the business development team as well as the subject matter experts and technologists to continue developing meaningful and productive solutions for our customers by utilizing emerging technologies within Dovel's entrepreneurial culture."

About Dovel Technologies

Dovel advances the missions of its customers in health IT, life sciences, public safety and grants management through the integration of deep domain expertise and advanced technologies and delivers complex systems integration and information management solutions in data-driven environments for federal agencies to improve lives. Dovel is privately held by Macquarie Capital. To learn more visit www.doveltech.com.

SOURCE Dovel Technologies

Related Links

https://doveltech.com

