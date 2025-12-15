HitGen Submits Commitment Letter to Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HitGen Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "HitGen", SSE: 688222.SH), announced it has officially submitted its commitment letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). HitGen has pledged to set near-term science-based targets within the next two years, aligned with the SBTi's stringent criteria. This commitment entails the future development and implementation of a series of emission reduction measures designed to cut the company's greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain to a level consistent with the 1.5°C temperature goal set forth in the Paris Agreement. This move marks a significant progress made by HitGen in promoting the company's sustainable development and implementing its ESG (environment, society and governance) strategy.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), initially founded as a collaboration between CDP, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), We Mean Business Coalition, World Resources Institute (WRI), and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), assists companies in establishing science-based emission reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement. To date, over 10,000 companies from more than 100 countries and regions have submitted commitments to the SBTi.

"We are pleased to take this critical step forward by joining the global coalition of corporate climate leaders in the SBTi," said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman and CEO of HitGen. "Setting science-based targets is a tangible action in fulfilling our corporate social responsibility to help create a healthier planet for future generations. This commitment is intrinsically linked to our mission of improving human health through innovative science."

This pledge underscores HitGen's dedication to integrating sustainable development into its long-term strategy. As an innovation-driven company, HitGen recognizes the urgency of addressing climate change and its profound impact on global health and well-being. By establishing a science-based decarbonization pathway, HitGen aims not only to minimize the environmental footprint of its own operations but also to encourage a transition towards greener and lower-carbon practices throughout its industrial chain.

