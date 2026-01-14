HiTHIUM Clarifies Recent Media Reporting on Alleged Discussions with Reliance Industries

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiamen HiTHIUM Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. ("HiTHIUM") notes recent media reports regarding technical cooperation with Reliance Industries Limited.

HiTHIUM confirms that it has not received any formal inquiries, requests for comment, or outreach from the reporter(s) or publication(s) prior to the publication of these reports. Consequently, any statement that HiTHIUM "declined to comment" is inaccurate.

Furthermore, HiTHIUM issued a clarification statement on September 25, 2025, addressing reports suggesting technical cooperation with Reliance Industries Limited, which contained serious inaccuracies. The company confirms these media reports are materially false.

HiTHIUM remains fully committed to operating in strict compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, and export control requirements in the jurisdictions where it conducts business.

For accurate information or any media inquiries regarding HiTHIUM, please contact our regional media relations representatives:

HiTHIUM welcomes direct engagement with journalists and media outlets to ensure factual and balanced reporting.

