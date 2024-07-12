Hithium plans investment into new production facility in Mesquite, Texas

Accelerating local production of energy storage system products with the company's first production facility in North America

Adding over 140 positions for local talent

MESQUITE, Texas, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hithium Tech USA Inc., a subsidiary of Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. (Hithium), a leading manufacturer of stationary energy storage products, today announced its plans for a new battery module and system assembly facility with annual capacity of 10 GWh in Mesquite, Texas. Hithium is investing $100 million into the 483,874 square-foot facility, which is anticipated to add 141 manufacturing jobs to the City of Mesquite in 5 years.

Mesquite Mayor Daniel Alemán, Jr. said that Hithium's announcement carries international as well as local significance. "We are very proud that a global company in the clean energy industry will make its home in Mesquite for its first U.S. production location," Mayor Alemán said. "Also, this is an exciting development for our community as we continue to grow in Kaufman County. Hithium will be the first industrial company in the new 20 East Trinity Pointe business park."

"The location of Hithium in Mesquite is a great example of the fruit that grows from significant corporate location projects and how the economic development leaders in our region work together to create new and thriving sectors," said Kevin Shatley, Vice President of Economic Development at the Dallas Regional Chamber. "Residents and our regional economy stand to gain from this development. Generating jobs in Southern Dallas County is important to our future prosperity and something the Dallas Regional Chamber focuses on intently."

"We could not be more excited to welcome Hithium to 20 East Trinity Pointe in Mesquite. As the first tenant in the park, Hithium serves as the anchor tenant for 20 East and will bring a significant number of new jobs to the city," said Matt Dornak, Managing Director & Parter of Stream Realty Partners. "We are pleased to have worked alongside Hithium and the City of Mesquite to complete this transaction and are grateful for their partnership."

"The new facility will accelerate Hithium's development and production of energy storage system products for the U.S. market while also boosting the Mesquite area's economic growth and development," said Jeff Wu, Chairman of Hithium. "We're excited to collaborate with local partners to ensure that our plans align with Mesquite's vision for growth, which is anchored in a rejuvenated manufacturing economy with diverse job opportunities and value for the community."

With the local offices in Fremont, Calif., and Dallas, Hithium's continued investment in the U.S. market with a strong local team and national wide service network will ensure comprehensive support throughout the entire project lifecycle, from sales operations to engineering, project execution, and after-sales service. This allows Hithium to deliver top-quality projects to local customers, which shares the same driving mission of the energy transition.

About Hithium

Founded in 2019, Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple "intelligent" production facilities, Hithium's innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. Hithium has shipped 20+ GWh of BESS products (cells, systems and others) to date.

