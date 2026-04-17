Hitler's Plans for the Invasion of Russia Come to Auction

ELKTON, Md., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 21, 2026 Maryland auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions, known internationally for their sale of historic letters, documents, and relics will be offering at auction an amazing collection of letters, documents, and relics from the estate of German General Franz Halder (1884-1972), the architect of Hitler's bold plan to conquer the Soviet Union which inevitably led to a crushing German defeat and the death of millions of German and Russian soldiers and civilians. Blaming Halder for the failure, Hitler had him imprisoned in a concentration camp until war's end, after which the general provided the U.S. Army with his wartime records. When Halder passed in 1972, he left all his records and wartime personal effects to a friend and fellow World War I veteran from whose estate the contents of this auction emanate.

The World War II map used by Germany's top generals to plan the June 22, 1941 "Operation Barbarossa" invasion of the Soviet Union. From the estate of German Gen. Franz Halder, who planned the invasion. To be auctioned April 21, 2026 by Alexander Historical Auctions, Maryland. The personal Dreyse Model 1907 pistol owned by World War II German Gen. Franz Halder, planner of Operation Barbarossa, the invasion of the Soviet Union. Halder hoped to assassinate Adolf Hitler with this very pistol. To be sold at auction April 21, 2026 by Alexander Historical Auctions, Maryland.

The sale includes over fifty crucially important strategic and tactical battle maps. These include the official German Army map of the build-up on the Ukrainian border immediately preceding the invasion of Russia; Halder's map of the Eastern Front, May, 1942; his map showing the approaches to Moscow; the map showing movements on the opening day of Operation Typhoon (the drive on Moscow); his map of the critical Kuban bridgehead; as well as detailed maps covering operations throughout Russia including Leningrad and Kursk, as well as Estonia, Greece, Croatia, Yugoslavia, and many more battles and smaller encounters.

Also present are invaluable German Army Headquarters (O.K.H.) daily situation reports, as well as Halder's own reports on events on the Eastern Front. Such reports are exquisitely rare. The groupings offered here include O.K.H. reports on Operation Wintersport, the plan to seize Russian oilfields; Operation Fridericus, plans for the Second Battle of Kharkov; and many of Halder's own war-date and postwar reports. Other historically important documents include the German High Command's October, 1941 orders to advance on Kursk, postwar interrogations of Halder and Luftwaffe ace Adolf Galland, and much more.

Many personal items belonging to Halder are also included in the sale, among them his Dreyse Model 1907 pistol which he often mentioned he had planned to use to kill Hitler; Halder's general's ribbon bar and collar tabs; his leather military overcoat, Halder's field typewriter, a near-unique OKH-issue briefcase, and more.

Auctioneer Bill Panagopulos states that the sale "…contains the most important collection of World War II maps and documents ever to be offered, evidence of the meticulous planning that despite all, led to the ultimate end of Hitler and his Third Reich…"

All lots in the sale may be viewed and bid upon at the Alexander Historical Auctions website, or via Invaluable or LiveAuctioneers.

Alexander Historical Auctions may be reached at 203-276-1570, email: [email protected], website: historyauctioneer.com.

Media Contact:

Bill Panagopulos

203-276-1570

[email protected]

SOURCE Alexander Historical Auctions LLC