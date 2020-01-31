Hitmaker YOSHIKI Strikes Platinum With 1.3 Million First-Week CD Sales Of SixTONES' Debut Single "Imitation Rain"

The first-week sales numbers shocked audiences and the music industry, with massive CD sales considered nearly impossible in the digital music age. Fans stood in line for hours to purchase copies of the CDs, with major retailers selling out due to overwhelming demand.

The new music video for "Imitation Rain" has been viewed over 9.5 million times since its Christmas debut, including over 1 million views in the first 24 hours. Watch the VIDEO for "Imitation Rain," HERE.

"Writing for another artist is always a challenge, but it's a really gratifying experience to connect to people through music this way. I'm so proud of this group and I'm looking forward to what they'll achieve in the future," says YOSHIKI, who posted a piano performance of the song to his Instagram account, congratulating SixTONES on their debut.

YOSHIKI – rock drummer, classical pianist, leader of the group X JAPAN – has headlined concerts across the globe, including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, and the Tokyo Dome.

K-Pop sensations BTS have praised YOSHIKI on Twitter, naming his composition "Forever Love" as one of their favorite songs. YOSHIKI's work as a songwriter and composer has led to acclaim from international media for the "Yoshiki Sound," characterized by his balance of intricate melodies and passionate themes.

YOSHIKI's reputation has led to high-profile requests such as composing the theme for the Golden Globe Awards and a concerto for the Emperor of Japan. His superstar collaborations include working with Beatles producer George Martin and Queen's Roger Taylor. Last month, he was invited by KISS to perform piano and drums on their farewell tour dates in Japan.

Other recent chart news includes, YOSHIKI's composition "Miracle (Sarah's Version)" ranked in the Top 10 on iTunes Classical Charts in 15 countries around the world.

Also in 2018, YOSHIKI wrote and performed "Red Swan" – the opening theme for the worldwide hit anime series Attack on Titan – which debuted at #1 on iTunes Rock Charts in 14 countries.

Recently, YOSHIKI's sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall began airing across the U.S. in the YOSHIKI: LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL television special on PBS. YOSHIKI is currently working on several upcoming Hollywood film projects, such as composing music for xXx 4 , the next film in the blockbuster franchise starring Vin Diesel.

